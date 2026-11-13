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Ald. Ruth Cruz Faces 1 Challenger In 30th Ward Race
By Molly DeVore,8 days ago
BELMONT CRAGIN — Incumbent Ald. Ruth Cruz will face one challenger in the 30th Ward aldermanic race. Cruz was elected to the City Council in 2023, after longtime Ald. Ariel Reboyras announced he wouldn’t be seeking reelection. She emerged from a crowded field of competitors and ran on a platform of progressive policies like community zoning, participatory budgeting and investing in violence prevention programs.
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