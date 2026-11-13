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Sin & Tonic, From Fifty/50 Group, Opening In Andersonville Behind Devil Dawgs
By Madison Savedra,7 days ago
ANDERSONVILLE — A new cocktail bar from a prominent hospitality group is coming to Andersonville this winter. Sin & Tonic, a cocktail bar serving both alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks, will open at 1481 W. Berwyn Ave., said Andrew Marinelli, the beverage director at Fifty/50 Group, which is behind the project, and a partner at Sin & Tonic.