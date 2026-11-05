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Pedestrians Hit By Paintballs From Moving Car In Little Italy, Police Say
By Kade Heather,7 days ago
LITTLE ITALY — Jason Weedon was walking his goldendoodle Wednesday evening in Little Italy when he heard what sounded like “a silencer machine gun” firing rapidly. A man with a long paintball rifle hanging out of a slowly moving car was shooting at pedestrians along Taylor Street. Weedon was struck in the chest and back of his neck, he said.
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