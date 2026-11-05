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Family Of 4 Dies In Rogers Park Fire: ‘Devastating Tragedy’
By Madison Savedra,5 days ago
ROGERS PARK — A family of four was killed when a fire broke out overnight Thursday in a Rogers Park home, officials said. The fire broke out around 4:15 a.m. inside a townhome on the 7000 Block of North Paulina Street, according to the Chicago Police Department said. Four people — a 69-year-old woman, a 46-year-old woman, a 22-year-old man and a 13-year-old boy — were found inside the house unresponsive and taken to a hospital where they were later pronounced dead, police said.
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