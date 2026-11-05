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From Station Stoves To Overhead Heat: The History Of The CTA’s Warming Lamps
By Linze Rice,3 days ago
CHICAGO — It’s early November and you’re waiting for the Red Line train on the Sheridan platform. As the wind whips your face you remember: The Chicago Transit Authority’s heat lamps turn on Nov. 1 each year. You press the button and look up to feel the warming glow — a beacon of light on your bare skin that makes you feel alive again.
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