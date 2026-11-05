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Don’t Trash Your Pumpkins. Smash And Compost Them At These Chicago Sites
By Janelle Mella,3 days ago
CHICAGO — The costumes and trick-or-treating are done for the year, but plenty of jack-o’-lanterns are still hanging around Chicago porches and front steps. Regarding those pumpkins, environmental nonprofit SCARCE is urging residents: “Don’t Trash It, Smash It!” Neighbors are invited to do just that this weekend with the return of SCARCE’s annual Pumpkin Smash.