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On 1st Day Since Winning 3rd Term As Governor, Pritzker Releases 200-Point National Agenda
By Stephen Montemayor,2 days ago
CHICAGO — Gov. JB Pritzker isn’t a presidential candidate yet, but he announced a 200-point national agenda he wants congressional Democrats to tackle after the party’s enormous victory in Tuesday’s midterm elections. Pritzker’s plan touches on everything from immigration to artificial intelligence to health care and...