Steve Miner is returning to direct a new Friday the 13th movie, the 13th feature film centered on Jason Voorhees. Horror, Inc. announced the film for a 2027 theatrical release, with a script by David Fliegel. It is the first Friday the 13th film in almost 20 years.

Miner directed Friday the 13th Part II and Friday the 13th Part III.

“When I put the hockey mask on Jason for Friday the 13th Part III, I knew it would create a truly scary image that would work for that movie,” Miner said. “I had no idea that it would live on as one of the most iconic symbols in horror films. I’m thrilled to come back and continue the legacy.”

Robbie Barsamian, executive vice president of Horror, Inc., said, “Reuniting with Steve under a fully independent model allows us the creative control to honor what makes Jason the greatest slasher of all time and deliver the definitive theatrical event that today’s audiences expect.”

Jeanette Volturno, co-founder of CatchLight Studios, said, “We’re excited to collaborate with Steve and Robbie to create a practically-shot film that is relentless, cinematic and terrifying.”

The new film announcement comes on the heels of the Jason Universe series, Crystal Lake, which premiered recently on Peacock. The new Friday the 13th movie is slated for a theatrical release in 2027. Cineverse has North American distribution rights, including theatrical. Horror, Inc. financed and produces the film with CatchLight Studios as production partner.

The post New ‘Friday The 13th’ Film Set, With Steve Miner Returning To Franchise To Direct first appeared on BLK Cinema.