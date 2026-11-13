Netflix has renewed Virgin River for a ninth season, making it the streamer’s longest-running original scripted series by number of seasons. The romance series stars Alexandra Breckenridge and Martin Henderson, and it has passed half a billion views, according to Netflix.

Showrunner Patrick Sean Smith said, “In a world that can sometimes feel increasingly disconnected, there’s something meaningful about having a place people want to return to. I’m incredibly proud of what we’ve built and continue to grow, and deeply grateful to the cast, crew, writers, and fans who have made Virgin River feel like home the world over.”

Breckenridge said, “I’m incredibly proud of our show and couldn’t be more thrilled to have the opportunity to continue into Season 9! Everyone on our production works so hard to make the world of Virgin River come alive. It’s truly been a gift to be here.”

Henderson said, “It’s staggering to think we are still making Virgin River after all these years and I’m delighted to get to play the role of Jack for the ninth straight season!”

Per the official description, Virgin River is “a romance story centered around nurse practitioner Melinda Monroe’s (Breckenridge) move to the remote California town of Virgin River. Yearning for a fresh start, Monroe discovered that small-town living isn’t quite as simple as she expected and that she had to learn to heal herself before she could truly make Virgin River her home.”

The series is based on the Harlequin book series by author Robyn Carr.

Season 8 premieres on Netflix in 2027. Virgin River will have 94 episodes on Netflix when Season 9 premieres, and Season 9 has 10 one-hour episodes.

Smith returns as showrunner and executive producer. Erin Cardillo, Richard Keith, Jackson Sinder, Mary Page Keller, Thomas Ian Griffith, Norman Buckley, Ian Hay, Sue Tenney, Roma Roth, Christopher E. Perry and Carr also executive produce.

Featured image photo credit: Photo: Netflix

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