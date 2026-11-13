Hulu has released first-look images and a premiere date for The Spot, the A24 drama series starring Claire Danes and Ewan McGregor.

Per the official description, “The Spot follows a successful surgeon (Danes) and her schoolteacher husband (McGregor) who begin to suspect she might be responsible for a child’s hit-and-run death. Their quest for truth spirals into a web of mounting suspicion and dark secrets, testing their resolve and their relationship as they confront the possibility of hidden guilt and betrayal.”

Danes and McGregor star, with Daveed Diggs, Michael Patrick Thornton and Macon Blair.

Kate Winslet was initially attached as one of the leads before exiting the project in June of last year.

When does ‘The Spot’ premiere?

The Spot premieres Jan. 13, 2027, on Hulu and on Hulu on Disney+. Ed Solomon executive produces alongside A24, Robin Sweet and Ariel Kleiman, who directs. A24 is the lead studio and co-produces with 20th Television.

Featured image photo credit: Hulu

The post Hulu Reveals Premiere Date And First Images For Claire Danes-Ewan McGregor A24 Drama Series ‘The Spot’ first appeared on BLK Cinema.