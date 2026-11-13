Paramount+ has set the Book 2 premiere for Avatar: Seven Havens, the animated series from original Avatar: The Last Airbender co-creators Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko. Book 3 follows later in 2027, and the series will conclude with Book 4.

The description reads, “In Book 2, entitled Discovery, Pavi continues her chakra journey to the Floating Isles and learns more about what happened to Korra. Meanwhile, Nisha discovers vital information about the mysterious spirit energy Pavi released from Ellora. The girls are brought together in New Ba Sing Se, along with all their unresolved issues.”

Seven Havens is the latest installment in the Avatar animated universe following the acclaimed series Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra, as well as this year’s Avatar Aang: The Last Airbender feature film.

For Seven Havens Season 2, Saheli Khan returns as Pavi and Aishu Devan returns as Nisha. Akshay Khanna plays Karthik, Major Curda plays Jae, Sakina Jaffrey plays Agam and Darren Barnet plays Daemin. Dee Bradley Baker plays Geet and Ruhi.

When does ‘Avatar: Seven Havens’ Book 2 premiere?

Book 2 premieres May 21, 2027, on Paramount+ with 13 episodes that roll out weekly. Episodes 1-3 arrive May 21, 4-6 on May 28, 7-9 on June 4 and 10-13 on June 11.

Book 3 premieres on Paramount+ later in 2027 and also has 13 episodes. All episodes of Book 1 are available on Paramount+.

DiMartino and Konietzko are co-creators and executive producers. Ethan Spaulding is an executive producer, and Sehaj Sethi is a co-executive producer. Avatar Studios and Nickelodeon Animation Studios produce.

The post ‘Avatar: Seven Havens’ Book 2’s 2027 Release Date And Episode Schedule Revealed, As Well As Book 3 Details first appeared on BLK Cinema.