Lionsgate has released the trailer for Karōshi, the action thriller set inside a powerful company in a near-future Manhattan. Takashi Doscher wrote and directed the film and it is produced by Chad Stahelski of the John Wick franchise.

Per the official description, it is “an action-thriller set in a near-future Manhattan, where corporate loyalty and cultural tradition have reshaped everyday life. When a mysterious outsider infiltrates a powerful company after a worker’s death, he exposes the violent system hidden beneath its polished surface.”

The setup puts a stranger inside the company after a death, and the film follows what he uncovers about the system behind it. Teo Yoo leads the cast and it also stars Isabel May, Takehiro Hira, Bill Camp and Show Kasamatsu, with Giancarlo Esposito and Cynthia Erivo.

Stahelski produces with Jason Spitz, Alex Young and Nathan Kahane.

When does ‘Karōshi’ premiere?

Karōshi opens only in theaters Feb. 5, 2027. Watch the trailer below:

Featured image photo credit: Lionsgate

The post ‘Karōshi’ Trailer: Teo Yoo, Cynthia Erivo, Isabel May And Giancarlo Esposito In Lionsgate Action Thriller first appeared on BLK Cinema.