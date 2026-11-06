Prime Video has set the Season 2 premiere date for Off Campus, which returns next spring. The second season centers on the romance between Allie Hayes, played by Mika Abdalla, and Dean Di Laurentis, played by Stephen Kalyn.

The description reads, “A college soap based on the bestselling book series, Off Campus follows an elite ice hockey team, and the women in their lives, as they grapple with love, heartbreak, and self-discovery—forging deep friendships and enduring bonds while navigating the complexities that come with transitioning into adulthood. Season Two will center on the romance between Allie Hayes (Abdalla) and Dean Di Laurentis (Kalyn).”

At launch, Season 1 was the third most-viewed debut season of any series in Prime Video history, per the streamer. Among women ages 18 to 34, it was Prime Video’s most-viewed series debut season of all time.

Who stars in ‘Off Campus’ Season 2?

Abdalla, Kalyn, Ella Bright, Belmont Cameli, Antonio Cipriano, Jalen Thomas Brooks and India Fowler are series regulars. Julia Sarah-Stone, Khobe Clarke, Miles Gutierrez-Riley and Phillipa Soo are set to recur. Charlie Evans and Shay Rudolph are set to guest star.

Who is behind ‘Off Campus’?

Louisa Levy created the series. She co-showruns and executive produces with Gina Fattore. Wyck Godfrey, Marty Bowen and James Seidman executive produce, and Annika Patton co-executive produces for Temple Hill. Leanna Billings of Billings Productions and Neal Flaherty also executive produce.

The series is based on Elle Kennedy’s Off Campus books.

When does ‘Off Campus’ Season 2 premiere?

Off Campus Season 2 premieres April 28, 2027, on Prime Video.

Featured image photo credit: Amazon MGM Studios

The post ‘Off Campus’ Season 2 Sets Premiere Date At Prime Video For Allie And Dean-Centric Season first appeared on BLK Cinema.