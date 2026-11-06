‘Criminal’ Teaser: Charlie Hunnam, Adria Arjona, Luke Evans, Emilia Clarke, Logan Browning And More In Prime Video Series

Prime Video has released the teaser and first look images for Criminal, a crime series based on the graphic novels by Ed Brubaker and Sean Phillips, starring Charlie Hunnam, Adria Arjona, Luke Evans and Emilia Clarke. The series arrives early next year in two parts, each with four episodes.

What is ‘Criminal’ about?

According to the official description, “Criminal begins with the story of two friends, Leo Patterson (Hunnam) and Ricky Lawless (Halper), one trying to fight his way out of the world of crime they were raised in, the other desperate to follow in the footsteps of his father, a legendary outlaw. And when Ricky’s older brother Tracy (Evans) returns home from the Army, their tragic family history comes home with him. Drawn into their orbit are Greta (Arjona), a sharp-tongued car thief from Leo’s past, and Mallory (Clarke), Ricky’s girlfriend, who fears what he’ll do to get by. Gunfights, heists, and tragic romance are the order of the day, but will anyone make it out alive?”

Prime Video describes the series as an interlocking universe of crime stories. Per the official description of Part One, “Coward,” “Family secrets buried for decades are revealed as two criminals, Leo Patterson and his best friend Ricky Lawless, are haunted by a murder from their childhood and a heist that goes wrong, bringing them face-to-face with a past they can’t run from.”

Part Two, “Lawless,” is described as follows: “20 years ago, Tracy Lawless chose the Army over prison and never looked back. But when his brother Ricky gets in too deep with the wrong people, Tracy must return to the life he fled, and face what it really means to be a Lawless.”

Who stars in ‘Criminal’?

The series stars Hunnam, Arjona, Evans, Clarke, Richard Jenkins, Kadeem Hardison, Gus Halper, John Hawkes and Logan Browning. The recurring and guest cast includes Michael Mando, Garrett Hedlund, Patrick J. Adams, Pat Healy, Taylor Selé, Aliyah Camacho, Marvin Jones III, Michael Xavier, Dominic Burgess, Chris Diamantopoulos, Lawrence Kao, Katie Stevens, John Pyper-Ferguson, Robert Lee Hart, Aina Brei’yon and Kyle Davis.

Brubaker and Phillips executive produce the series with Philipp A. Barnett, Anna Boden, Ryan Fleck, Jordan Harper, Sarah Carbiener, Dee Rees and Halley Gross. Cortney Norris and Minhal Baig are co-executive producers. Amazon MGM Studios, Basement Gang, Inc., Big Indie Pictures, Inc., Gowanus Projections, Inc. and Legendary Television Productions, Inc. produce.

When does ‘Criminal’ premiere?

All four episodes of Criminal Part One, “Coward,” premiere Jan. 13, 2027, on Prime Video. All four episodes of Part Two, “Lawless,” follow Jan. 27, 2027.

Featured image photo credit: Photo: Amazon MGM Studios

The post ‘Criminal’ Teaser: Charlie Hunnam, Adria Arjona, Luke Evans, Emilia Clarke, Logan Browning And More In Prime Video Series first appeared on BLK Cinema.