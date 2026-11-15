Ray Helgert %date%

Week 10 of the fantasy football season is here, and every lineup decision matters as the playoff race continues to heat up. Whether you’re fighting for a playoff spot or trying to maintain your position at the top of the standings, starting the wrong players can make or break your week. Just because a player has a big name or has put up impressive numbers in the past doesn’t mean they’re guaranteed to produce this week. Matchups, recent performances, target share, and opportunities all play a major role in determining fantasy success. Let’s take a look at four players you should consider sitting in Week 10 before locking in your starting lineup.

Jordan Love Vs. Minnesota Vikings

If you’re considering starting Jordan Love this week, I’d strongly consider looking elsewhere at quarterback. The Minnesota Vikings are a difficult matchup because of their aggressive defensive scheme, pressure packages, and ability to disrupt opposing quarterbacks. Love could struggle to find a consistent rhythm if Minnesota forces him to make quick decisions and throw into tight coverage. In fantasy football, quarterback pressure can lead to stalled drives, fewer passing yards, and turnovers, all of which limit a quarterback’s ceiling.

The statistics make this matchup even more concerning. Minnesota is allowing just 8.4 fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks, compared with the NFL average of 16.2. The Vikings are also allowing only 186.9 passing yards per game (31st in yards allowed) and 0.63 passing touchdowns per game (32nd in touchdowns allowed). Over their last four games, those numbers have gotten even better, allowing just 153.5 passing yards and 6.3 fantasy points per game to quarterbacks. That’s a major red flag for Love’s fantasy production.

Another reason to be cautious is Minnesota’s ability to create pressure and force mistakes. The Vikings have recorded 29 sacks, tied for the most in the NFL, along with nine interceptions this season. Love has already thrown six interceptions in 2026. Although he had an impressive 372-yard, three-touchdown performance against New England last week, Minnesota presents a much tougher defensive challenge. Love also took four sacks against the Vikings in their first meeting this season, despite throwing for 387 yards and two touchdowns. Ultimately, Love has the talent to put up numbers, but the Vikings’ defensive statistics make him a risky fantasy start this week.

Chase Brown Vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Chase Brown is a risky fantasy start this week against the Pittsburgh Steelers because he faces one of the NFL’s toughest run defenses. Pittsburgh is allowing just 83.9 rushing yards per game, the third-fewest in the league. The Steelers have also prevented opposing running backs from reaching 100 rushing yards in all but a single game this season. With Cincinnati likely to have difficulty establishing its ground game, Brown could struggle to generate enough rushing production to justify a starting fantasy spot.

Another major concern is Brown’s lack of touchdown production. Through eight games this season, Brown has recorded just 397 rushing yards on 103 carries, 207 receiving yards, and ONE total touchdown. He has not scored since Week 1, which significantly limits his fantasy upside, especially in standard-scoring leagues. Since Week 5, he has averaged 15.8 touches and 73.5 total yards per game while splitting early-down work with Samaje Perine. That workload is respectable, but without consistent touchdowns or explosive rushing performances, Brown’s fantasy ceiling is limited.

Ultimately, Pittsburgh’s defensive numbers make this an unfavorable matchup for Brown. The Steelers are allowing just 70 rushing yards per game to opposing running backs and only 0.50 rushing and receiving touchdowns per game to the position. Over their last four games, they’ve been even better, allowing just 41.8 rushing yards per game and zero touchdowns to running backs. Brown is still valuable because of his receiving ability, but with his touchdown drought, shared workload, and Pittsburgh’s elite run defense, there are better fantasy options to consider this week. I’d strongly recommend sitting Brown if you have a more reliable running back available.

Jalen Coker @ New Orleans Saints

Jalen Coker is a risky fantasy option this week, primarily because of his recent decline in production. After showing early-season potential, Coker has struggled to maintain consistency in Carolina’s passing offense. Over his last three games, he has recorded just 7 receptions for 74 yards and one touchdown. His target volume has also been inconsistent, receiving only five targets in each of his last two games. That lack of consistent involvement makes it difficult to trust him as a starting fantasy wide receiver, especially if you’re looking for a dependable floor.

The concern also comes down to competition for opportunities within Carolina’s offense. Coker is competing with Tetairoa McMillan and tight end Darren Waller for targets, and Waller recently commanded 10 targets in Week 9. Coker has received just 14 targets over his last three games, making it difficult to predict how involved he’ll be from week to week. With multiple receiving options available to Bryce Young, Coker could easily get pushed down the target pecking order, limiting his opportunities to produce a big fantasy performance.

Ultimately, I’d consider sitting Coker if you have a more consistent wide receiver available, but there is an important caveat: New Orleans is actually a favorable matchup. The Saints rank 16th in fantasy points allowed to wide receivers, surrendering approximately 31.4 PPR points per game to the position. Coker is projected around 9.4 fantasy points and WR25 by one projection model. His recent production makes him a risky option, but this isn’t a matchup-based reason to bench him. I’d view him as a low-end WR3/flex rather than someone I’d confidently put in my starting lineup.

Sam LaPorta Vs. New England Patriots

Sam LaPorta is a risky fantasy start this week because his recent production has fallen off significantly. Over his last three games, LaPorta has recorded just 8 receptions for 83 receiving yards and zero touchdowns. Even more concerning, he has failed to reach 35 receiving yards in any of those three contests. Despite playing at least 90% of Detroit’s offensive snaps in each game, he hasn’t been able to turn his playing time into meaningful fantasy production. That lack of involvement makes him difficult to trust in a week when fantasy managers need reliable points.

The matchup against New England makes things even more difficult. The Patriots are allowing approximately 5.7 PPR fantasy points per game to opposing tight ends, ranking among the eight toughest defenses in the league against the position. They are also allowing just 24.7 receiving yards and 0.1 touchdowns per game to tight ends. LaPorta will need to overcome a defense that has consistently limited production from his position, making a breakout performance less appealing to count on.

Ultimately, the biggest concern with LaPorta is that his opportunities aren’t translating into production. Over his last three games, he has averaged just 4 targets, 2.7 receptions, and 27.7 receiving yards per game. FantasyPros also reports that he has received only a 13.3% target share over that stretch. With Detroit having several offensive weapons competing for targets and New England presenting a difficult matchup, LaPorta carries considerable downside this week. I’d consider sitting him if you have another reliable tight end option available rather than automatically trusting his name and reputation.

Week 10 presents several difficult matchups and potential fantasy disappointments, making it important to think carefully before setting your lineup. Jordan Love, Chase Brown, Jalen Coker, and Sam LaPorta all have reasons to give fantasy managers some hesitation this week. While these players certainly have the talent to outperform expectations, their recent production, defensive matchups, and overall fantasy consistency create legitimate concerns. At this point in the season, every win matters, and making smart lineup decisions can be the difference between winning and losing. Don’t get caught starting players based solely on their name recognition. Trust the matchups, pay attention to the numbers, and make the decisions that give your team the best chance to win in Week 10.

Blitz Home Page

Week 10 NFL Schedule

The post 4 Players to Sit Week 10 first appeared on Blitz Sports Media.