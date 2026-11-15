Chris Degz %date%

Week 10 is here, and it’s time to make the lineup decisions that can swing your matchup. Whether you’re fighting for a playoff spot or trying to not finish in last place, getting the right players into your starting lineup is critical as we come down to the stretch.

I’m highlighting four players, one at each position, who have the production, opportunity, and matchup to deliver big fantasy performances this week.

These aren’t just players I’m blindly trusting because of their names. There’s a statistical case behind every one of these players. Here’s my Must-Starts at Each Position for Week 10.

Must-Start Dak Prescott

Dak Prescott has been balling. He’s coming off another strong performance and finds himself in what could be one of the highest-scoring games of the week against the San Francisco 49ers.

Dak has been playing some excellent football lately, scoring at least 21.8 fantasy points in three consecutive games. Last week against Indianapolis, he completed 21 of 34 passes for 335 yards and two touchdowns without throwing an interception.

Through nine games, this is what Prescott has done:

2,381 passing yards.

16 passing touchdowns.

Just 5 interceptions.

264.6 passing yards per game.

18.6 fantasy points per game.

The matchup against San Francisco isn’t necessarily an easy one on paper. The 49ers have allowed just 222.9 passing yards and 1.38 passing touchdowns per game.

However, there’s another side to this matchup that fantasy managers need to know about the 49ers.

San Francisco has faced some quarterbacks who have found success recently, including Jayden Daniels and Michael Penix Jr., who both eclipsed 20 fantasy points against this defense.

The biggest reason I’m starting Dak is the game environment.

This matchup carries a projected total of 55.5 points, suggesting plenty of scoring opportunities. Dallas could also find itself in a position where it needs to play catch-up to keep pace with San Francisco.

Dak has also thrown for at least 234 yards and two touchdowns in three of his four career meetings against the 49ers.

I think Dak comes through and is a top-10 quarterback this week with legitimate top-five upside.

Must-Start Blake Corum

Blake Corum is becoming an increasingly important piece of the Rams’ offense, and I’m looking to get him into my starting lineups anywhere I can against Arizona.

Corum has quietly put together a very productive stretch. He’s coming off three consecutive games with at least 11.8 PPR fantasy points.

Last 3 games:

Week 7: 17 carries, 93 rushing yards, 1 TD, 17.1 PPR points.

Week 8: 11 carries, 73 rushing yards, 1 TD, 13.3 PPR points.

Week 9: 11 carries, 58 rushing yards, 1 TD, 11.8 PPR points.

That’s three consecutive games with a rushing touchdown and a growing role in the Los Angeles backfield.

Through nine games, Corum has totaled:

86 carries.

447 rushing yards.

4 rushing touchdowns.

10 receptions for 99 yards.

94.6 PPR fantasy points.

The matchup against Arizona is another reason to like him this week.

The Cardinals are allowing approximately 20.9 PPR fantasy points per game to opposing running backs. That’s a very manageable matchup, especially for a player who has seen his workload increase.

There’s also a little extra confidence here because Corum already faced Arizona in Week 6 and produced 14 PPR fantasy points on just nine carries, adding two catches for 18 yards and a touchdown.

I still recognize that Kyren Williams is the lead back in this offense, so I’m not treating Corum as an RB1. However, his recent workload and consistent touchdown production make him an excellent RB2 or FLEX option, especially as the Rams should lean on the run with no Puka, Adams, or Ferguson.

If Corum is sitting on your bench, it’s time to fire him up in Week 10.

Must-Start Garrett Wilson

I’m buying back into Garrett Wilson this week, especially with a matchup against a Buffalo secondary that has struggled to contain opposing wide receivers all season.

Before missing Week 9, Wilson was having another productive season as the focal point of the Jets’ passing attack.

Through eight games:

63 targets.

43 receptions.

527 receiving yards.

3 receiving touchdowns.

28% team target share.

14.2 PPR fantasy points per game.

He’s also had some impressive individual performances this season:

Week 3 vs. Detroit: 10 catches, 107 yards and a touchdown (26.7 PPR).

Week 5 vs. Cleveland: 7 catches, 104 yards and a touchdown (23.4 PPR).

Week 8 vs. Las Vegas: 6 catches for 83 yards on 12 targets (14.3 PPR).

The biggest thing I like about Wilson is the volume. He’s consistently been one of the primary options in this passing game, and his 28% target share demonstrates just how important he is to the Jets’ offense. The Jets are going to want to figure this star in a divisional matchup.

The Bills have allowed approximately 34.3 PPR fantasy points per game to opposing wide receivers, ranking among the more favorable defenses for fantasy receivers.

They’ve also surrendered big performances to elite receivers this season, including:

Puka Nacua: 17 catches on 24 targets for 138 yards and 32.7 PPR points.

Amon-Ra St. Brown: 9 catches for 142 yards and 35.2 PPR points.

Those performances demonstrate that opposing WR1s can absolutely have a day against this secondary.

The game environment is encouraging, too. Buffalo is favored, which will force the Jets to throw more often.

The one thing to monitor is Wilson’s concussion status. He missed Week 9, and his availability needs to be confirmed before kickoff. Assuming he’s cleared, I’m comfortable putting him right back into lineups.

Wilson has the target volume and matchup to deliver a WR1 performance this week.

Must-Start Dalton Kincaid

Tight end is one of the hardest positions to predict in fantasy football, but Dalton Kincaid is a player I’m looking to start this week.

Kincaid has been productive when given opportunities, and the matchup against the New York Jets is one I’m targeting.

Through eight games, Kincaid has recorded:

30 receptions.

38 targets.

429 receiving yards.

2 receiving touchdowns.

17% target share.

10.6 PPR fantasy points per game.

He’s currently a top-10 fantasy tight end in total PPR production.

What makes Kincaid particularly interesting is his efficiency when targeted. He’s generating 2.66 yards per route run, along with a 24% targets-per-route-run rate.

He’s also accumulated six red-zone targets and five deep targets, giving him opportunities to produce both between the 20s and in scoring situations.

The Jets have struggled against tight ends recently. Over their last five games, New York has allowed:

The fifth-most receiving yards per target to tight ends.

The sixth-most fantasy points per opportunity to tight ends.

That’s exactly the type of matchup I’m looking to exploit.

With Buffalo facing a Jets defense that has been vulnerable to tight ends, I like the opportunity for Kincaid to get back into the end zone.

Kincaid has legit top-five positional upside this week.

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