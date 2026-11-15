Brian Germinaro %date%

It is time again to scour the waiver wire and find hidden gems before Sunday’s game. Whether you need someone to fill in on a bye week or replace an injured player, the waiver wire is still the best place to make these additions. Even if you miss the first wave of waiver moves on Tuesday, plenty of options could still make an impact this week and for the rest of the season. Here are four last-minute waiver wire additions.

Ashton Dulin, WR, Indianapolis Colts

The Indianapolis Colts were one of the busiest teams at the trade deadline. They traded several starting players, including Josh Downs and Keenan Allen. While many will focus on what these players will do with their new teams, many overlook who will fill their roles on the Colts roster. Guys like Ashton Dulin should see a big boost in both playing time and target share. He is currently projected as the No. 2 receiver in their offense behind Laquon Treadwell.

Dulin has also flashed some promise this season. He has an average target distance of 9.9, meaning the Colts look to him for chunk gains. The highlight came this past week when he caught a 55-yard pass against the Cowboys. He has been very productive after the catch, generating 67 yards. That makes up 79% of Dulin’s receiving yards this season. These stats suggest that more targets could help Dulin have mild fantasy success. He’s a good waiver-wire option in a deep league, or if you’re looking for pure upside.

Kaelon Black, RB, San Francisco 49ers

Normally, when you have a bellcow back like Christian McCaffrey in front of you, it’s next to impossible to be fantasy relevant. But over the past few weeks, Kaelon Black has been bucking that trend. In the last two games, he has gotten over 10 carries and has rushed for over 60 yards. He also found the end zone in the Week Seven matchup against the Falcons. Black has also been able to get the most out of his carries, as he is averaging 4.5 yards per carry.

Black has earned a solid role in this 49ers offense. Sure, he will never be the lead back, but he is getting 32.2% of the opportunity share. This makes him one of the most intriguing options off the waiver wire. Every week you can expect him to get a decent share of the carries, and with his efficiency, the floor should be somewhere between 40-50 rushing yards. But if he finds the end zone or breaks off a big run, his fantasy score could go through the roof. It’s the type of back that is worth taking a gamble on off the waiver wire.

AJ Barner, TE, Seattle Seahawks

AJ Barner is coming off his best performance of the season. He found the end zone twice, along with two catches for seven yards and three carries for three yards. Sure, this performance reinforces the narrative that Barner is a touchdown-dependent player. That is, he is not the first guy you want off the waiver wire because he can be inconsistent. The Seahawks quarterback situation is also up in the air right now. Sam Darnold is not expected to return until after the bye week, and Drew Lock has been limited at practice this week.

But what makes Barner attractive is the consistent volume he’s gotten. He has gotten between four and five targets for five straight weeks. He has been a solid piece of this Seahawks passing attack, and it will always give him the opportunity to put up a decent amount of points. There is also the fact that they use him as the runner in short-yardage situations. This gives him more chances to find the end zone and score the touchdown he needs. If you are looking for a high-upside tight end, then Barner should be your main waiver target.

Jacoby Brissett, QB, Baltimore Ravens

A big reason the Cardinals have looked better than expected is Jacoby Brissett’s play. Sure, he has not been overly consistent and has had some bad games. But when he’s on, he can put up starting fantasy numbers. He has thrown for over 200 yards in five of his eight starts this season. He has also scored over 25 points twice this season and over 15 points in four matchups. The hope is that the Ravens can figure out what has made Brissett successful and get him to produce more consistently.

Sure, it may not come this week, as Brissett needs to adjust to the Ravens’ offense and get chemistry with his new receivers. The Chargers have been solid against quarterbacks this season, allowing the 11th fewest points against them this season. However, the Ravens’ coaching staff is confident it will take only a game for Brissett to get into the swing of things. This should make him a solid waiver-wire option. He is someone to grab in case of injury, and you can feel confident he can give you around 15 points per game.

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The post Last-Minute Waiver Wire Pickups for Week 10 first appeared on Blitz Sports Media.