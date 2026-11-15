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Last Saturday, Alabama marched into Death Valley and made a statement. The Tide defeated LSU 31-13, a score few of us saw coming. Even those of us who predicted an Alabama win didn’t predict a blowout. Apparently, healthy Alabama is back. The return of players such as Ryan Coleman-Williams, Terrance Green, and Racin Delgatty seems to have returned Alabama to its earlier form. Keelon Russell threw for 206 yards, 3 TDs, and 0 turnovers in what might’ve been his most impressive start of the season, given the environment.

Alabama now travels to Nashville to take on Vanderbilt, a team that still leaves a sour taste in Alabama’s mouth.

Location: FirstBank Stadium in Nashville, TN

Spread: Alabama (-17.5)

Over/Under: 50.5

Jared Curtis

Curtis will undoubtedly be facing the toughest defense he’s ever faced. Since he was sat out of the Georgia game, Curtis’s toughest defensive opponents have been Kentucky and Ole Miss. Those are the only two ranked opponents that he’s faced. In those games, Curtis has thrown 3 INTs and been sacked 6 times.

Currently, Curtis is throwing for just 7.4 YPA, 8 TDs, and 8 INTs. Curtis has had a very hit-or-miss season. His deep ball has been his strength, but his weakness lies underneath. On throws of 20+ yards, Curtis has 5 TDs and 2 INTs. On throws under 20 yards, he has 3 TDs and 6 INTs. For those of you who follow Alabama’s defense, it’s built around preventing the explosive pass. Which means Curtis’s strength will be taken away from him in this game. He will need to nickel-and-dime his way down the field on Saturday.

Not all of his struggles are completely on him. The Vanderbilt pass protection has done him no favors. Curtis has started 7 games, and he’s been sacked 3+ times in 4 of them. A true freshman QB under constant duress is obviously not a path to success.

Vanderbilt Rushing Offense

Vanderbilt currently ranks #129 in yards per carry and #123 in rushing yards per game. Compare that to Alabama, which ranks #15 in yards per carry allowed and #19 in rushing yards per game allowed. Keep in mind, those rankings include NT Terrance Green missing 10 quarters. Alabama allows just 2.3 YPC when Terrance Green plays, compared to 3 YPC for the total season.

Vanderbilt’s top two running backs, Sedrick Alexander and Makhilyn Young, are averaging a combined 3.95 YPC this season, leading a rushing offense that ranks 15th in the SEC. No Vanderbilt player has run for more than 65 yards in a game. In 3 of 9 games, Vanderbilt’s leading rusher has been the QB.

Against 3 ranked opponents, Vanderbilt is averaging just 2.33 YPC. Conveniently, that’s equivalent to what Alabama allows when Terrance Green plays. I expect Vanderbilt to be held to 2-2.5 YPC on Saturday.

Alabama Offensive Rebound

In 3 of its last 4 games, Alabama has faced the #9, #10, and #18 scoring defenses, including two on the road. Georgia, Tennessee, and LSU all rank inside the top 5-10 in many statistical categories. Alabama still managed 31 points on the road against LSU. It’s been six weeks since Alabama faced a scoring defense ranked outside the top 30. Vanderbilt is currently #111 in PPG allowed.

Vanderbilt ranks #81 in yards per play allowed, #73 in YPC allowed, #74 in YPA allowed, #99 in sack percentage, and #104 in takeaways per game.

It’s been a long time since Alabama faced a defense this low-ranked. Given the health and the opponent, Alabama will likely return to its September and October production, when the Tide scored close to 50 PPG. The only caveat to Alabama’s offense not scoring 40+ points is Keelon Russell’s ankle. He’s currently listed as probable, but if the Alabama staff wants to run the ball and limit Russell’s movement, Alabama could choose to grind this game out on the ground.

Prediction

Alabama: 41

Vanderbilt: 13

I must say that I’m a little surprised by the spread in this game. Vanderbilt has played 3 ranked opponents and lost by an average of 25 PPG. Now that Alabama is healthy again, this could be the best team in the country.

Vanderbilt struggles to stop both the run and the pass. Vanderbilt doesn’t sack the quarterback. Keep in mind that Alabama allowed just 2 sacks against LSU, which leads the nation in sacks. Vanderbilt doesn’t force turnovers to get the other team off the field. The QB is a true freshman playing his toughest opponent. The Vanderbilt offense ranks among the bottom 9 teams in the FBS in terms of YPC. The offense also ranks in the bottom 7 of the FBS in giveaways per game.

Unless Keelon Russell is extremely limited, I can’t see Vanderbilt’s defense being successful enough to keep this game within 3 scores. But the return of players like Ryan Coleman-Williams, Racin Delgatty, Terrance Green, Zabien Brown, and Justin Hill seems to have brought Alabama back to form. If that’s the case, I can’t see Vanderbilt staying in the game.

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