Darious Ricks %date%

The Commanders vs. Giants will feature one of the NFL’s signature rivalries on Thursday Night Football. These two teams are heading in polar opposite directions as the Washington Commanders (2-5-1) head to MetLife to take on the surprisingly division-leading New York Giants (5-2-1)

The last time these two teams met, it ended in an unfortunate tie that many football fans will question all season.

But for now, the stakes are high, and each team is prepping for a season-defining moment in 2026.

Commanders vs Giants: Here What We Know

In his first year with the G-men, John Harbaugh has the team playing the style of football he envisioned when he became head coach.

The Giants are currently leading the NFC East and can take a commanding lead tonight with a win over their division rival.

The Commanders, however, are in a crucial spot and cannot afford a step back in the division, making this game a must-win for the Dan Quinn group.

The Giants are coming off their first win at Lincoln Financial Field since 2013, and the Commanders are coming off a loss against the Los Angeles Rams.

The first meeting between the Commanders and the Giants ended in a tie but felt more like a loss for Washington, as they had the game in the palm of their hands until a wild offensive blunder.

Things will be different the second time around, but we are prepared for a game in which one team will reach new heights and the other will see their season come to an end.

Jayden Daniels vs Dennard Wilson

If the Commanders want to come out of this game with a win, they will need Jayden Daniels to be the guy who’s given the Giants the most problems since being drafted.

Jayden Daniels is 3-0-1 against the New York Giants and is looking to add to the win column to keep the season going.

The tie did come this year. Jayden did a lot of damage to the defense with his rushing ability, running for 100 yards and two 20+ yard touchdowns in the first meeting.

The Giants have struggled to contain dual-threat quarterbacks. Just last week, Joe Milton ran for 64 yards and gave them fits on key down-and-distance plays.

The defensive unit led by first-round pick Arvell Reese will look to contain Daniels and the run much better than last time.

Reese, coming off being named NFC Defensive Player of the Week, led the team with 12 tackles, 3 sacks, and a forced fumble in Sunday’s win over the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Giants had a season-high 7 sacks against the Eagles.

Daniels will go into the game without Terry McLaurin and Jacory Croskey-Merritt this time, but they do get Stefon Diggs after meeting in the first matchup.

Rachaad White and Austin Ekeler will handle the load in the run game, but the Giants are coming off their best run-defense performance, holding Saquon Barkley to 22 yards and 1.7 yards per carry.

In the Commanders vs. Giants matchup, the Giants will be looking to apply more simulated pressure to throw the Commanders’ offense off balance.

Look for Diggs, Antonio Williams, Chig Okonkwo, and others to be quick hitters in the Passing game.

JJ McCarthy vs Daronte Jones

In Week 5, Jameis Winston led a daring comeback against the Commanders in the first matchup, throwing for 326 yards and 3 touchdowns in the 27-27 tie.

Now Daronte Jones and his unit will prepare for JJ McCarthy in his first home start at MetLife Stadium.

The former Vikings quarterback has been an upgrade to the Giants offense despite not throwing a touchdown yet.

He will be coming off an average performance against the Eagles’ defense, throwing for 6.7 yards per throw and taking 5 sacks.

Cam Skattebo is expected to return to the lineup after missing this past Sunday, and the running game suffered without him.

The Giants Offense will want to control the line of scrimmage with the run game and take their shots with Malik Nabers and Isaiah Likely in the passing game.

Both skill players combined for 215 yards in the last meeting.

The Commanders’ defense has seen a change of guard as they transition from Steve Wilks to first-year defensive coordinator Daronte Jones.

Since the bye week, the Commanders’ defense has improved a lot.

With a healthy Trey Amos and Nick Cross on the back end, plus Sonny Styles and Frankie Luvu playing more aggressively, this won’t be the same defense the Giants faced in Week 5.

The key will be JJ McCarthy. Coming from the Minnesota Vikings, he practiced and witnessed a Brian Flores Defense before, and he will face another protégé in Jones.

Commanders vs Giants X-Factor: Explosive Plays and Redzone

For a game like Commanders vs. Giants, explosive plays and red-zone execution will be the ultimate determinants of winning.

Both offenses struggled with red-zone execution on Sunday. Field goals shouldn’t be the only option, especially from rookies.

Explosive plays will be key as well. The fewer explosive plays, the better the winning team’s chance of securing victory.

Final Thoughts

The Commanders vs. Giants rivalry goes way back to 1932. There were crucial mistakes that led to the tie, but unless something wild happens, I see a win for one of these squads.

It’s really simple: the Giants win, and they are halfway through the season to secure a division title for the first time since their 2011 Super Bowl season.

For the Commanders, a desperate win puts them at 3-5-1 but 2-2-1 in the division, with an easy schedule to get through in the back half.

One team is leaving MetLife Stadium with a victory, and that will be ultimately decided tonight.

Final Score:

Commanders 23

Giants 21

The post Commanders vs Giants: Week 10 Gut Check for NFC East Battle first appeared on Blitz Sports Media.