Andrew Kim %date%

As we hit Week 10 of the 2026 NFL season, fantasy managers are navigating another wave of late-week scratches, surprise downgrades, and multi-week absences across marquee backfields and passing attacks.

Whether you are scrambling to pivot off a Saturday downgrade or deciding how to handle a high-stakes game-time decision, here is the ultimate fantasy breakdown for Sunday’s slate.

Running Back Watch: High-Stakes Decisions

Kenneth Walker III (RB, Kansas City Chiefs) was a late addition to the Chiefs’ injury report on Friday with groin tightness, and ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Saturday morning that Kansas City is holding him out against Atlanta to give him a week to recover.

With Brashard Smith on injured reserve and backup Jaydn Ott questionable with a hamstring injury, the Chiefs’ backfield depth is paper-thin, vaulting rookie Emmett Johnson directly into starting lineups as a high-upside RB2 who should handle virtually all of the early-down and receiving work in a high-powered Kansas City offense.

David Montgomery (RB, Houston Texans) logged a full practice on Friday and entered the weekend listed as questionable, yet the Texans announced Saturday that he will not travel to Cleveland and has been ruled out for a fourth straight game with his lingering groin injury.

Woody Marks (knee), who shed his injury designation after returning to practice Friday, locks in as Houston’s clear lead back once again and projects as a volume-driven RB2 against a soft Browns run defense, with Emari Demercado and practice-squad elevation Dare Ogunbowale mixing in for depth.

Josh Jacobs (RB, Green Bay Packers) has been ruled out as he undergoes surgery on a broken ring finger, which is expected to sideline him for multiple weeks. Kaleb Johnson and Pierre Strong Jr. will split backfield duties against a stout Minnesota run defense, with Johnson offering the higher touchdown upside as an RB3/FLEX play after finding the end zone in relief of Jacobs last week.

TreVeyon Henderson (RB, New England Patriots) was ruled out early in the week due to an illness, while Rhamondre Stevenson (knee) is officially listed as questionable after returning to limited practices on Thursday and Friday for the international matchup in Munich.

Fantasy managers should monitor Sunday morning inactives closely, because if Stevenson sits or is limited, Corey Kiner is set to lead the backfield while New England leans heavily on the passing game in a projected shootout against Detroit.

Wide Receiver Watch: Pass Catchers on Notice

Puka Nacua (WR, Los Angeles Rams) was placed on injured reserve Thursday after suffering sprained MCL and PCL ligaments along with turf toe on the final play of Week 9, leaving Los Angeles without both of its top perimeter stars alongside Davante Adams (hamstring, IR). Tutu Atwell and Konata Mumpfield step into primary wide receiver roles, while Kyren Williams and Blake Corum should see an uptick in short-area targets and overall offensive volume.

Mike Evans (WR, San Francisco 49ers) has been ruled out for Week 10 with Achilles tendinitis, though Deebo Samuel Sr. practiced in full to shed his injury designation and is set to return from a three-game hamstring absence. Samuel can be fired right back into starting lineups as a high-upside WR2/FLEX, while recent addition Keenan Allen also receives a major target boost against Dallas with Evans sidelined.

A.J. Brown (WR, New England Patriots) and Amon-Ra St. Brown (WR, Detroit Lions) both logged limited practices throughout the week, Brown with ankle and knee injuries, and St. Brown with a rib issue and carry questionable tags into Sunday morning’s kickoff in Munich. St. Brown is trending toward playing and remains a locked-in WR1 if active, while DeMario Douglas and Kayshon Boutte will absorb extra targets in New England’s passing attack if Brown is held out again.

Marvin Harrison Jr. (WR, Houston Texans) suffered a hamstring setback after a limited Wednesday session and has been ruled out for Sunday’s road matchup in Cleveland. With Harrison sidelined, Xavier Hutchinson and Houston’s remaining secondary wideouts will see expanded snap shares alongside Nico Collins.

Tight End Watch: Key Matchup Pivots

Jake Ferguson (TE, Dallas Cowboys) has been ruled out with knee and ankle injuries suffered in Week 9 and is expected to miss multiple weeks. Brevin Span-Ford takes over primary tight end duties for Dallas as a deep-league desperation option, while extra red-zone and middle-of-the-field targets will funnel toward CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens (questionable, hamstring).

With T.J. Hockenson out for the Minnesota Vikings against the Green Bay Packers, tight end Gavin Bartholomew takes over as the starter with Kirk Cousins back at the helm in a tough matchup. He has 7 catches for 54 yards this season.

Quarterback Watch: Under-Center Shakeups

Lamar Jackson (QB, Baltimore Ravens) was placed on injured reserve Saturday following surgery to repair a broken and dislocated thumb suffered in Week 8, giving him a 6-to-10-week recovery timeline. Newly acquired veteran Jacoby Brissett takes over under center for Baltimore against the Chargers, giving Ravens pass-catchers far more stability than they had under undrafted rookie Joe Fagnano in Week 9.

Kyler Murray (QB, Minnesota Vikings) remains sidelined with a Grade 2 hamstring strain, prompting Minnesota to turn to veteran Kirk Cousins to start against Green Bay following a midweek trade with Las Vegas. Cousins steps into a familiar system under head coach Kevin O’Connell, providing a welcome floor boost for Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison in 12-team leagues while offering mid-range QB2 value in Superflex formats.

Sam Darnold (QB, Seattle Seahawks) has been ruled out once again as he recovers from quad and rib injuries. Drew Lock (elbow/oblique) draws another start against the Raiders, keeping Seattle’s passing offense in volatile territory and making Jaxon Smith-Njigba a target-dependent WR2/WR3 rather than a locked-in ceiling play.

With injuries to Malik Willis (Miami Dolphins) and Gardner Minshew (Arizona Cardinals), both Kyle McCord and Carson Beck will look to make their first starts this year.

The post Week 10 Injury Report: TEs Out Creates Potential Stashes first appeared on Blitz Sports Media.