Andrew Kim %date%

Week 10 is where fantasy leagues stop rewarding safe floor plays and start separating the real contenders from the pretenders. With bye weeks squeezing rosters and playoff seeding tightening up, waiting an extra week to trust a surging role player or a soft defensive matchup usually means watching someone else ride those points into the postseason.

Quarterback: Jacoby Brissett Lights Up Monday Night Football

Jacoby Brissett will finish as a Top-6 fantasy quarterback in his Baltimore Ravens debut against the Los Angeles Chargers. Most managers wrote Brissett off after his late-stint slump and trade out of Arizona, viewing him as nothing more than a desperate Superflex filler, yet he already proved earlier this season that he can erupt in favorable matchups after dropping 25-plus fantasy points against both Detroit and San Francisco.

Armed with an extra day of preparation before taking over Baltimore’s offense on Monday night, he steps into a prime bounce-back spot against a Chargers secondary that looked completely lost in Week 9 while surrendering 384 passing yards, five touchdowns, and 35.4 fantasy points to C.J. Stroud. With Baltimore’s explosive pass-catchers at his disposal and Los Angeles bleeding big plays downfield, Brissett cruises past 275 passing yards and three total touchdowns.

Running Back: Emmett Johnson Dominates in Atlanta in Week 10

Chiefs rookie running back Emmett Johnson will outscore elite workhorses like Bijan Robinson and Jahmyr Gibbs to claim the overall RB1 crown in Week 10. Most managers still view Johnson as a deep-league handcuff, even though the fifth-round pick out of Nebraska has been absurdly efficient on limited volume, turning 40 total touches into 348 yards and two touchdowns while forcing 22 missed tackles and averaging 16.9 yards per reception.

Now, with starter Kenneth Walker ruled out due to a groin injury, Brashard Smith on injured reserve, and Jaydn Ott banged up with a sore hamstring, Kansas City has almost nobody left behind Johnson except practice-squad call-up Nate Carter. Facing an Atlanta defense surrendering 4.4 yards per carry and ranking as a top-seven easiest fantasy matchup for running backs, Johnson steps into a full three-down workload and converts 20-plus touches and heavy receiving volume into a slate-breaking explosion.

Wide Receiver: Deebo Samuel Returns With a Top-10 Explosion

49ers wideout Deebo Samuel will smash for 110-plus scrimmage yards and two touchdowns, finishing inside the top 10 wide receivers in his first game back from a three-game hamstring absence. Plenty of managers are hesitant to fire Samuel right back into lineups after missing nearly a month and seeing San Francisco bring in Keenan Allen, yet Samuel logged a full practice on Friday to shed his injury tag completely.

With Mike Evans still sidelined by an Achilles injury, Kyle Shanahan will waste no time manufacturing touches for his healthiest playmaker, both on quick screens where Samuel is averaging over 10 yards after the catch per reception and on designed backfield carries where he is ripping off 8.7 yards per rush. Facing a Dallas defense that has struggled to tackle in space all season, Samuel delivers a vintage multi-score performance in a high-scoring shootout.

Tight End: Eli Raridon Dominates Across the Pond in Munich

Patriots rookie tight end Eli Raridon will top 20 PPR points against Detroit in Germany and finish as the overall TE1. Plenty of managers will shy away from Raridon now that Hunter Henry is off the injury report and suiting up, yet the third-round pick out of Notre Dame has steadily ramped up his snaps, even out-snapping Henry 36 to 31 and doubling his targets in Week 9 against Green Bay.

Raridon is also logging 16.7 percent of New England’s red-zone targets while ranking top-10 among all tight ends in both targets and yards per route run. Opposing tight ends have been an automatic smash play against Detroit all season, and the Lions enter Week 10 surrendering a league-worst 260.9 passing yards per game alongside 18 passing touchdowns. In an international showcase at Allianz Arena, where New England will be forced to throw early and often to keep pace with Detroit’s offense, Raridon will feast over the middle and cash in multiple red-zone opportunities.

The post Hot Takes Week 10: Emmett Johnson Top-10 Back? first appeared on Blitz Sports Media.