Buffalo Bills @ New York Jets Week 10 Preview

David Lonneville %date%

The 7-1 Buffalo Bills are having their hottest start to a season since 1993. GM Brandon Beane was quiet leading up to the trade deadline until a few hours left and acquired S Amani Hooker from the Tennessee Titans to aid in their Super Bowl push. Meanwhile, the 2-7 New York Jets have lost four straight games, and a loss would essentially eliminate any hopes of a playoff push. It was expected, as they are still a very young team that hopes to secure a franchise QB in the upcoming draft.



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Stats to Know

Let’s take a look at each team’s offense. The Buffalo Bills rank 1st in the league in total yards per game (386.4) and 1st in points per game (32.0) after a 7-1 start, leading the AFC East. The 2-7 New York Jets enter tomorrow’s matchup ranked 23rd in yards per game (309.9). The Jets rank 25th in points per game (20.2)—a massive 76-yard and 12-point advantage for the Bills.

Now, let’s take a look at how their defenses stack up in this matchup. Buffalo’s Defense ranks 16th in yards allowed per game (330.4). The Bills also rank 16th in points allowed per game (23.4). New York, meanwhile, ranks 12th in yards allowed per game (325.8) and T-20th in points allowed per game (24.8) through nine weeks. That leaves Buffalo allowing 5 more yards but 1 fewer point per game than the Jets.

Let’s average these numbers. The Bills’ offense should total around 356 yards and 29 points, while the Jets’ offense should total around 320 yards and 21 points tomorrow. This gives the Bills a 6-point and 36-yard advantage overall, with the Vegas line at -8.5 favoring Buffalo; I am always hesitant to take Vegas’ line. An alternative line of -5.5 is where I’d feel comfortable, as the Jets’ Defense is as productive as Buffalo’s; the offenses are drastically different.

Who’s Hot & Who’s Cold

As always, let’s look at some hot and cold players on both teams heading into this playoff matchup.

🔥 Amani Hooker hasn’t even played a single snap for Buffalo, yet he’s hot right now. With a bye in Week 9, Hookers last game was the three-interception performance he had on Joe Burrow, no less. Heading into that game, Burrow had three on the season! Hooker currently leads the league in interceptions (5).

hasn’t even played a single snap for Buffalo, yet he’s hot right now. With a bye in Week 9, Hookers last game was the three-interception performance he had on Joe Burrow, no less. Heading into that game, Burrow had three on the season! Hooker currently leads the league in interceptions (5). 🥶 Bradley Chubb remains the starter over Buffalo’s second-round pick TJ Parker, which is raising questions from fans who want to see what the young guy has. Chubb hasn’t been producing and has just 1.5 sacks on the season, all in Week 2. That’s six games without registering even half a sack.

remains the starter over Buffalo’s second-round pick TJ Parker, which is raising questions from fans who want to see what the young guy has. Chubb hasn’t been producing and has just 1.5 sacks on the season, all in Week 2. That’s six games without registering even half a sack. 🔥 Omar Cooper Jr. is quickly becoming one of the NFL’s brightest young stars, putting up exceptional numbers in three of the last four games. Cooper Jr. has 19 receptions for 276 receiving yards and two touchdowns over that span.

is quickly becoming one of the NFL’s brightest young stars, putting up exceptional numbers in three of the last four games. Cooper Jr. has 19 receptions for 276 receiving yards and two touchdowns over that span. 🥶 Kenyon Sadiq, another Jets first-round pick, hasn’t looked as good. Other than Week 3, when he put up over 100 receiving yards, his entire rookie season has been underwhelming. For comparison, Sadiq has 21 receptions this season, and aside from that Week 3 performance, he’d only had 14 receptions in eight games.

Game Predictions

James Cook has another masterclass performance, going for over 100 total yards; Garrett Wilson has a nice 60+ yard performance; and Josh Allen’s perfection leads the Buffalo Bills to an 8- 1 record with a 28-21 victory over the New York Jets.

Other Content

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