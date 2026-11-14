Danny Carpenter %date%

The thing I love the most about DFS – there’s always a new week.

I’ve played fantasy football for more than 30 years and we are at the point of the season where a lot of fantasy managers check out of their leagues if they have a bad team.

The beauty of DFS – really bad week (like last week’s suggested plays) doesn’t equal a bad season – there’s always that new week.

Let’s get into that new week of plays!

QB DFS Plays

Deshaun Watson, Cleveland ($5,100, 2.1 percent rostered)

Deshaun Watson doesn’t have to score 30 points this week to be great play, but I can’t afford a 9.5-point week like in Week 6 from him.

But he is facing a Houston defense that had allowed the 10th most DraftKings points to quarterbacks this season at 19.6 points a game.

And Watson has posted back-to-back 300-yard games in his last two starts.

Watson is not the only QB my spreadsheet likes that is under the radar. Green Bay’s Jordan Love ($6,500 3.2 percent) is one of those QBs that many believe the Minnesota’s attacking style defense will limit the Packers offense. He did, however, throw for 387 yards in the season-opening loss to Vikings, and the Packers’ WR duo of Christian Watson ($7,700, 9.1 percent) and Matthew Golden ($7,300, 10 percent) are better now than at the beginning of the season.

Other QBs in my players pool this week: Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes ($6,000, 7.8 percent), Carolina’s Bryce Young ($5,800, 7.2 percent), San Francisco’s Brock Purdy ($7,000, 14.8 percent) and Dallas’ Dak Prescott ($6,400, 4.8 percent).

RB DFS Plays

James Cook III, Buffalo ($7,400, 28.8 percent rostered)

It’s hard to ignore San Francisco’s Christian McCaffrey ($8,500, 34.8 percent) in a juicy matchup against the Dallas defense, but I’m going to go with the Buffalo Bills’ James Cook III and his lower rostered number.

The New York Jets give up 26.0 DK points to RBs this season and have been gashed for 138.0 rushing yards a game in their last three.

The spreadsheet this week gives a nice array of price options this week as New Orleans’ Audric Estime ($4,500, 2.2 percent) is nice lower priced option if Travis Etienne Jr. is not activated off IR. Kansas City’s Emmett Johnson ($4,700, 0.8 percent) may get a boost if Kenneth Walker III ($9,200, 14.3 percent) can’t go because of a late week groin injury.

Indianapolis’ Jonathan Taylor ($7,800, 6.4 percent) faces a Miami Dolphins defense that allows 26.3 DK points to RB, and Carolina’s Chuba Hubbard ($7,200, 11.4 percent) has a nice matchup against the Saints’ bad run defense, allowing 29.8 DK points to RBs.

WR DFS Plays

KC Concepcion Jr., Cleveland ($4,800, 4 percent rostered)

I know there could some weather issues in Cleveland on Sunday, but KC Concepcion Jr. gives Watson that short area target from his slot position, which may be needed if the winds pick up off of Lake Erie.

Concepcion Jr. has seen 20 targets in his last three games and now faces a Houston Texans defense that has allowed 39.7 DK points to WRs this season.

The Vikings’ Justin Jefferson ($6,800, 17.5 percent) receives a nice uptick with Kirk Cousins ($5,300, 2 percent) returning to Minnesota, while the spreadsheet loves the Chiefs’ Rashee Rice ($6,100, 17.5 percent) as a nice stacking partner with Mahomes.

San Francisco’s Deebo Samuel ($5,500, 5.6 percent) and Keenan Allen ($5,100, 0.4 percent) give Purdy a nice double stack at the WR spot. And Dallas’ CeeDee Lamb ($8,800, 21.9 percent) is a nice comeback piece.

TE DFS Plays

Tyler Warren, Indianapolis ($4,400, 19.3 percent)

There are been many highly rostered players in recent weeks that have been complete bombs in DFS, but I don’t think (fingers crossed) we can go wrong with the Colts’ Tyler Warren this week.

Warren leads the team in target shares at 23.2 percent and that should increase this week after Indianapolis traded WRs Keenan Allen and Josh Downs, who were second and third on the team in target shares.

And it probably helps that the Miami Dolphins give up 18.1 DK points to TEs this season.

Other TEs in my players pool are: Cleveland’s Harold Fannin Jr. ($4,900, 2 percent), Kansas City’s Travis Kelce ($4,700, 14.5 percent) and Carolina’s Darren Waller ($3,600, 6.3 percent).

DST DFS Plays

Jacksonville ($4,000, 4.3 percent) at Tennessee

Seattle ($3,300, 7.6 percent) at Las Vegas

Arizona ($2,200, 2.9 percent) home against Los Angeles Rams

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The post Week 10 DFS Plays: A new week and Cook III leads new players pool first appeared on Blitz Sports Media.