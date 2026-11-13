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We got our first major free-agent signing of the offseason as NLCS MVP Jake Bauers has agreed to a deal with the Boston Red Sox. The two sides agreed to a four-year, $58 million deal. This breaks down to $14.5 million per season. Bauers is coming off a breakout season. In 144 games this season, he slashed .266/.389/.484 with 26 home runs, 86 RBIs, and a 140 OPS+. He always had several clutch postseason hits that helped the Milwaukee Brewers win their first World Series Championship. But how does he fit into the Red Sox lineup?

Jake Bauers is the Bat the Red Sox Have Been Missing

There is no one who deserves this contract more than Bauers. He has become the best story in baseball over the last year. After the 2024 season, Bauers was seriously considering retiring from baseball. He had been struggling in the majors up until that point, and it did not look like he was ever going to put it together. But with his wife expecting their second child, he needed the health insurance. So he decided to keep playing, and it turned out to be the best decision of his life, as he turned his career around.

Bauers is the bat that the Red Sox have been missing in their lineup. One of their biggest needs this offseason was a middle-of-the-order bat. Someone that they could slide into the three-, four-, or five-spot and give protection to guys like Roman Anthony and Wilson Contreras. It will also take pressure off of them to produce and should give them more pitches to hit. It will also make Jarren Duran more expendable and much easier to move in a trade for prospects or another area of need.

He also provides some position flexibility. Now most expect him to be the designated hitter for most of the season. That is the spot that makes the most sense for him the way the Red Sox are currently constructed. But if injuries occur, or if players underperform, Bauer can play first base or one of the corner outfield spots. Sure, this is not ideal, as Bauers was not a great defender in 2026. But it is nice to know that he can do it. The Red Sox can see it as their break-glass-in-case-of-emergency option.

Sure, there are concerns about Bauers’ ability to maintain this production. Out of his seven seasons in the big leagues, this one is the clear outlier. We have seen plenty of times when one-year wonders fall back down to earth. But his metrics should give fans confidence that this won’t be the case. According to Baseball Savant, he had a Barrel% in the 92nd percentile and a Hard Hit% in the 94th percentile. This shows the stats he was putting up were not luck-based. He was making good contact with the ball, and it should carry over to next season.

This move benefits both sides. Bauers got paid and caps off one of the best redemption stories in sports, and the Red Sox fill a key need in their lineup. It does not get much better than that.

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