Brian Germinaro %date%

It wasn’t the season anyone expected from the American League. It was clearly the weaker of the two leagues and saw historically bad play. Nine of the 15 teams finished with a record under .500, which accounts for 60% of the league. It also saw the Houston Astros win the AL West with an 81-81 record, the lowest win total for a division winner in MLB history. Despite the league’s lackluster play overall, many great individual performances stood out. Seasons that we will be talking about for years to come. Here are the 2026 Blitz Sports American League Awards.

American League MVP: Yordan Alvarez

At one point this season, it seemed like Yordan Alvarez was going to be the first Triple Crown Winner since Miguel Cabrera in 2014. Although he couldn’t pull off that feat, he still put together a tremendous season. In 158 games, he slashed .316/.432/.601, leading the American League in all three categories. He also hit 42 home runs, drove in 106 runs, and posted a 190 OPS+. Alvarez was the main reason the Astros turned their season around and clinched an American League West title. Without Alvarez, the Astros likely would have been well under .500, making him the most valuable player to his team. No other player meant that much to their team.

Cy Young: Cam Schlittler

After a cup of coffee in the majors last season, Cam Schlittler established himself as the New York Yankees‘ new ace. In 193 2/3 innings, he had an American League-low 1.95 ERA with 239 strikeouts to 49 walks, a 0.919 WHIP and an ERA+ of 215. Whenever the Yankees needed a strong outing or needed a win, they could turn to Schlittler to deliver. That alone is impressive, but doing it with less than a year of big-league experience is even more impressive. When you combine his stats with his big moments in the regular season and the wild-card round, it is hard to find someone who was as good as Schlittler.

Rookie of the Year: Kevin McGonigle

Going into the season, Kevin McGonigle was one of the most hype prospect in the game. He made the Opening Day roster, and many were excited to see what the 22-year-old could do. He blew away all expectations. He appeared in 156 games, slashing .278/.376/.430 with 18 home runs, 72 RBIs, and an OPS+ of 126. One of the most impressive aspects of McGonigle’s game was his plate performance. He ranked in the 98th percentile in Chase%. He was also above the 88th percentile in Whiff, K, and BB%. He has an eye and plate discipline most veterans don’t even have. He is someone that the Tigers can build their future around.

Manager of the Year: Will Venable

The biggest surprise of the 2026 MLB season was how well the White Sox played. After three straight 100-loss seasons and last-place finishes in the American League Central, there wasn’t much hope this season. Yet despite the low expectations, Will Venable led the club to an 84-78 record, clinching the last wild-card spot in the American League. A 24-win increase would be enough for Venable to be the award winner, but his postseason success made him the obvious choice. In the AL Wild Card series, they swept the Houston Astros, giving the White Sox their first playoff series win in 2005. None of this would have happened without Venable’s leadership.

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