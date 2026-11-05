Fantasy Football Start and Sit Wide Receivers Week 9

Ryan Linkletter %date%

Fantasy football managers know that every lineup decision can make or break a week, and choosing the right players to start or sit is where championships are won. With the 2026 NFL season underway, matchups, stats, and trends are more important than ever. From favorable matchups and scoring trends to players you should avoid in tough spots, my weekly positional start and sit guide is built to give you an edge.

Want your start/sit questions answered within minutes? Join theBlitz Communityfor free fantasy football advice all season long.

Wide Receivers to Start

Keenan Allen, WR (IND)

Keenan Allen continues to earn enough targets to remain a useful fantasy starter, and Dallas gives him one of his better matchups of the season. Allen caught all seven targets for 67 yards last week, finishing with 13.7 PPR points without a touchdown. He has now received at least seven targets in four of his last five games, providing a consistent workload despite Indianapolis’ struggles through the air. His 21.2% target share and 26.2% first-read share show how regularly the Colts are looking towards him, while his 1.80 yards per route run is respectable enough with that target share to lead to some fantasy production underneath. Allen has received only two deep targets and four red-zone targets, so his fantasy value remains built around receptions rather than explosive plays or touchdowns.

There should be plenty of opportunities for those receptions against a Dallas secondary that has struggled to contain opposing wideouts. Over their last five games, the Cowboys have allowed the sixth-most receiving fantasy points per game and the 11th-most fantasy points per opportunity to perimeter receivers. Their season-long defensive numbers have been poor as well, allowing +0.17 EPA per pass and 15 passing touchdowns. Allen doesn’t need a sudden increase in downfield usage to take advantage of that defense. His established role gives him a path to another productive afternoon, with a touchdown providing additional upside. I’m starting Allen as a WR3 or flex because his recent target volume and Dallas’ defensive struggles give him a dependable opportunity to produce.

Jaylen Waddle, WR (DEN)

Jaylen Waddle has been disappointing for most of the season, but his recent target volume gives him a chance to take advantage of Carolina’s depleted secondary. He caught three of six targets for 39 yards and a touchdown against Kansas City, adding a two-point conversion to finish with 14.9 PPR points. That result doesn’t erase the larger concern: Waddle has averaged just 29.2 receiving yards over his last six games and exceeded 50 receiving yards only once this season. His 1.54 yards per route run and 56.86% catch rate reflect those struggles. However, he has received at least six targets in three consecutive games and maintains a 22.67% season-long target share. The opportunities are still there, even though the production has rarely followed.

Carolina’s injuries are the reason I’m willing to take another chance on him this week. Jaycee Horn and Mike Jackson remain sidelined, leaving the Panthers short-handed in the secondary. Carolina has allowed seven receivers to reach at least 12.7 PPR points over its last four games, including three who exceeded 17 points over the last two. Denver’s passing game has shown improvement, with Nix averaging 7.3 yards per attempt over his last two games compared with 6.0 for the season. Carolina’s 6.4 yards allowed per attempt still warrants respect, but Denver enters this matchup throwing the ball more efficiently than its season-long numbers suggest. Denver could still lean heavily on the run, but Waddle’s three-game streak of six-plus targets provides enough opportunity to justify the play. I’m starting him as an aggressive WR3 or flex because the secondary injuries create a better chance for those targets to finally translate into yardage.

KC Concepcion, WR (CLE)

KC Concepcion’s Week 8 production was disappointing, but his playing time remained encouraging heading into a much better matchup. After catching eight of 10 targets for 129 yards against Tennessee, he finished with three receptions for 37 yards on four targets against Pittsburgh. His snap share increased from 79% to 83%, so the quieter performance didn’t come from losing his place in the offense. Concepcion has a 19.84% target share this season with 182 of his 352 receiving yards coming after the catch. That allows Cleveland to create production through shorter throws rather than needing consistent downfield completions. His 1.54 yards per route run and lack of receiving touchdowns keep expectations reasonable, but the role supports a rebound in receptions against New Orleans.

The Saints have struggled in the areas Cleveland needs to exploit. New Orleans ranks seventh-worst in yards per target allowed to slot receivers in one Week 9 matchup analysis, while the defense ranks last in sacks with nine and generating pressure on just 28.9% of dropbacks. Those weaknesses should help Cleveland establish its shorter passing game. Deshaun Watson remains in concussion protocol, with Shedeur Sanders preparing to start if Watson isn’t cleared. That adds uncertainty to Concepcion’s target quality, but the weak pass rush gives either quarterback a better opportunity to find him before the play breaks down. I’m starting Concepcion as a WR3 or PPR flex because his playing time and matchup support a bounce-back performance, even with the uncertainty under center.

Wide Receivers to Sit

Jalen Coker, WR (CAR)

Jalen Coker’s early-season production has become harder to trust as Carolina’s passing offense struggles to handle tougher matchups. He has caught just three passes for 45 yards over his last two games, with last week’s touchdown helping cover another low-volume receiving performance. His season-long 21.26% target share and 1.83 yards per route run show why he remains relevant, but the recent floor has become much less comfortable. Across his last four games, Coker has averaged just 7.8 PPR points and finished with 9.6 or fewer three times. He can still produce when Carolina establishes rhythm, but fantasy managers are increasingly depending on a touchdown to overcome limited catches. That is a difficult foundation for a receiver heading into one of the toughest defensive matchups at the wide receiver position.

Pressure is the bigger concern here than simply talking about Denver’s elite secondary. Denver has generated pressure on 42.7% of opposing dropbacks in the matchup dataset, while allowing a 58.7% completion rate and 6.5 yards per pass attempt. The Broncos have also surrendered the fourth-fewest yards per target and sixth-fewest fantasy points per game to wide receivers. Coker’s slot usage could help him avoid some of Denver’s strongest outside coverage, but avoiding one corner doesn’t solve Carolina’s protection issues. Additional passing attempts won’t mean much if Bryce Young is unable to consistently deliver catchable throws. I’m sitting Coker because his declining production and Carolina’s inability to protect Young create too much risk against this defense.

Tre Tucker, WR (LV)

Tre Tucker’s reduced role is more concerning than the zero catches he finished with against the Jets. He played 31 of 60 offensive snaps, a 52% share, while running routes on just 59% of dropbacks. That came after an 82% snap share in Week 7, when he received 12 targets. Last week, he drew only one. Jack Bech’s return from injured reserve added another receiver to the rotation, while Brock Bowers and Michael Mayer continue to see the bulk of targets. Tucker’s season-long 13.40-yard average target depth and 16.3 yards per reception give him big-play potential, but his 17.20% target share provides little protection when his routes and snaps decline like they did last week. He needs enough downfield opportunities to make that role work, and last week’s usage moved him further away from a dependable fantasy workload.

Chasing a downfield rebound becomes less appealing against a defense that has consistently prevented shot plays this season. San Francisco has allowed only 18.6% of opposing passing plays to gain at least 10 yards, the second-lowest rate in the league, while holding opponents to 6.3 yards per attempt. Quarterbacks facing the 49ers have averaged a league-low 5.9 air yards per attempt, reflecting how difficult it has been to attack them vertically. Las Vegas will likely need to throw as a substantial road underdog, but more team attempts won’t solve Tucker’s problem if he remains off the field for a significant portion of them. I’m sitting Tucker because the reduction in routes, competition for targets, and difficult downfield matchup leave him relying too heavily on one explosive play.

Michael Wilson, WR (ARI)

Michael Wilson delivered against Dallas, but I’m expecting a much tougher afternoon in Seattle. He caught eight passes for 111 yards and a touchdown last week while adding 17 rushing yards, taking advantage of a secondary that has struggled throughout the season. His 25.80% target share remains appealing, and he has drawn a target on approximately one-quarter of his routes. However, his season-long efficiency has been less impressive, averaging 1.48 yards per route run with a 55.56% catch rate and an 11.37-yard average target depth. Wilson is also playing through two broken ribs and was limited in Wednesday’s practice. He proved last week that he can produce through the injury, but another substantial workload against a much stronger defense is a different challenge.

Seattle already held Wilson to two receptions for 18 yards in their earlier meeting this season. The Seahawks allow a league-low 5.5 yards per pass attempt and 8.6 yards per completion while holding opponents to −0.15 EPA per pass. They have also allowed the fifth-fewest fantasy points to perimeter receivers and the fewest receiving points to wideouts overall. Arizona could create additional targets by falling behind, but Wilson still needs those opportunities to become catches and sustained drives. I’m sitting him because Seattle’s coverage, his inconsistent efficiency, and the rib injury make a repeat of last week’s production unlikely. His target share keeps him usable in deeper PPR leagues, but I’m keeping him out of my usual WR3 or flex spot this week.

The post Fantasy Football Start and Sit Wide Receivers Week 9 first appeared on Blitz Sports Media.