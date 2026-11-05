Fantasy Football Start and Sit Running Backs Week 9

Ryan Linkletter %date%

Fantasy football managers know that every lineup decision can make or break a week, and choosing the right players to start or sit is where championships are won. With the 2026 NFL season underway, matchups, stats, and trends are more important than ever. From favorable matchups and scoring trends to players you should avoid in tough spots, my weekly positional start and sit guide is built to give you an edge.

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Running Backs to Start

Quinshon Judkins, RB (CLE)

Quinshon Judkins has struggled to produce behind Cleveland’s offensive line, but the matchup against New Orleans is exactly what he needs to get back on track. Judkins managed just 25 rushing yards on 11 carries against Pittsburgh and is now averaging 3.39 yards per carry with a 28.7% rushing success rate this season. His −0.25 EPA per attempt ranks among the more concerning marks for starting running backs, while his 2.50 yards after contact per carry shows how much he has been struggling this season. Dylan Sampson’s return has also hurt his fantasy outlook, with his role in the receiving game almost being non-existent now. However, Judkins remains Cleveland’s primary early-down and goal-line running back, handling 68% of the team’s rushing attempts and every goal-line carry over the last two games, which plays right into the matchup this week against the Saints

New Orleans has been one of the worst rushing defenses in football, making this a favorable spot for Judkins despite his recent struggles. The Saints have allowed 139.4 rushing yards per game, +0.04 EPA per rush, and a 55.7% rushing success rate, while producing the league’s lowest stuff rate. They’ve also surrendered the second-most yards before contact to opposing running backs. The fantasy production has been just as bad, with New Orleans allowing a league-high 27.9 half-PPR points per game to running backs, including 21.2 from rushing production alone. Judkins doesn’t need to suddenly become an efficient three-down runner to take advantage of this matchup. I’m starting Judkins as a high-end RB2 this week because his rushing workload and the Saints’ defensive struggles give him one of his best opportunities to produce in recent weeks.

Blake Corum, RB (LAR)

Blake Corum is making it increasingly difficult for the Rams to keep him under 40% of snaps every week. Over his last two games, Corum has rushed for 166 yards and two touchdowns on 28 carries while continuing to outperform Kyren Williams in rushing efficiency. He’s averaging 5.19 yards per carry this season with a 56% rushing success rate and +0.18 EPA per attempt. Los Angeles offensive line has also created favorable rushing opportunities, generating 1.87 yards before contact per running back attempt compared with a league average of 1.15. The biggest development for Corum’s fantasy outlook has been his increasing involvement near the goal line. After receiving zero red-zone carries through Week 4, he’s handled nine since Week 5 compared with eight for Williams. Corum still isn’t receiving enough passing-game involvement to provide a dependable weekly floor, but his efficiency and growing scoring role have made him a legitimate flex option.

Washington has been more effective against the run than its overall defensive performance suggests, allowing just 3.65 yards per carry and 75.6 rushing yards per game to opposing running backs. The Commanders have also allowed only 19.5 PPR points per game to the position, making this a tougher matchup than fantasy managers might expect. However, Washington has surrendered touchdowns on 79.2% of opposing red-zone possessions, creating a favorable opportunity for a Rams offense that has increasingly involved Corum near the goal line. Los Angeles enters as the favorite and has leaned heavily on its backfield over the last several weeks without Davante Adams. With his recent production over the last few weeks, it is impossible to avoid getting Corum in your lineups this week.

Jonah Coleman, RB (DEN)

Jonah Coleman has taken control of Denver’s backfield, and his expanded workload makes him one of my favorite running back starts this week. Against Kansas City, Coleman finished with 104 scrimmage yards and a touchdown on 15 touches, including four receptions for 63 yards on five targets. He also handled six red-zone carries, four of which came from the five-yard line or closer. Coleman played 66% of the offensive snaps compared with just 21% for J.K. Dobbins, continuing a significant shift in the Broncos’ backfield rotation. His efficiency has been encouraging as well, with a 54.5% rushing success rate against Kansas City, while also inheriting RJ Harvey’s receiving role. Coleman has also generated runs of at least 10 yards on 16.7% of his carries, more than three times Dobbins’ rate. The workload, receiving involvement, and scoring opportunities all point toward Coleman becoming Denver’s most valuable fantasy running back in Denver.

Carolina provides an excellent opportunity for that role to translate into another strong performance. The Panthers have allowed 123.1 rushing yards per game and 12 rushing touchdowns this season, while opposing running backs have averaged approximately 28.3 PPR points, 116 rushing yards and 1.6 total touchdowns per game. Carolina has also surrendered 1.61 yards before contact per carry, the fifth-most in the NFL. The Panthers’ struggles near the goal line are particularly concerning, as they’ve allowed touchdowns on 80% of opponents’ red-zone possessions, the highest rate in football. I’m confidently starting Coleman as an RB2 with RB1 upside because his workload and receiving ability provide a strong foundation against one of the league’s most favorable running back matchups.

Running Backs to Sit

Ollie Gordon II, RB (MIA)

Last week, Ollie Gordon handled 19 carries for 69 yards against New England, failing to catch his only target and finishing with just 6.9 PPR points. Five of his rushing attempts were stuffed at or behind the line of scrimmage, contributing to another inefficient fantasy performance despite a substantial workload. He’s averaging 2.99 yards after contact per carry this season, but his 31.87% rushing success rate demonstrates how infrequently those attempts have resulted in positive plays. The bigger problem is his lack of involvement in Miami’s passing attack. Gordon has caught just six passes for 14 yards through seven appearances, leaving almost his entire fantasy production dependent on rushing opportunities and touchdowns. That makes him particularly vulnerable in games where Miami struggles to establish the run or falls behind early.

Detroit has been one of the more difficult matchups for opposing running backs, and its defensive efficiency makes this a concerning spot for Gordon. The Lions have allowed just 96.6 rushing yards per game and −0.06 EPA per rush while surrendering only four rushing touchdowns to running backs through seven games. They’ve also limited opposing backs to 16.2 half-PPR points per game, among the lowest marks in the NFL. Detroit has been considerably more vulnerable against the pass, allowing +0.15 EPA per passing play, which creates a more favorable matchup for Malik Willis and Miami’s receivers than for Gordon. The Lions’ defensive injuries could make the overall matchup easier, but that doesn’t change how little Gordon contributes when Miami needs to throw. If the Dolphins fall behind, the additional passing opportunities are unlikely to benefit a running back with six receptions all season. I’m sitting Gordon because his limited receiving role and Detroit’s strong rushing defense leave him heavily dependent on a touchdown to deliver a useful fantasy performance.

Tyler Allgeier, RB (ARI)

Tyler Allgeier is coming off one of the biggest fantasy performances of Week 8, but I’m not expecting anything close to that production against Seattle. He rushed for 147 yards and a touchdown on just 11 carries against Dallas while adding five receptions for 44 yards and another score. However, 115 of those rushing yards came on two attempts, leaving him with just 32 yards on his other nine carries. His season-long efficiency has been considerably less impressive, with a 31.94% rushing success rate and −0.09 EPA per attempt. The injuries to Arizona’s backfield have created a much clearer path toward touches, with Jeremiyah Love on injured reserve and Bam Knight officially ruled out with a concussion. Allgeier is now positioned to handle the majority of Arizona’s backfield opportunities, although he’s also dealing with a toe injury. The increased workload is appealing, but his underlying efficiency suggests last week’s explosive production isn’t something fantasy managers should expect consistently.

Seattle presents one of the toughest rushing matchups in football, making it difficult to trust Allgeier even with an increased workload. The Seahawks have allowed just 94 rushing yards per game while holding opposing offenses to −0.10 EPA per rush and −0.13 EPA per play. Entering Week 8, Seattle was surrendering only 3.22 yards per carry. Arizona will still be facing a defense allowing a league-low 5.5 yards per pass attempt, creating concerns about the Cardinals’ ability to sustain drives and generate scoring opportunities. I’m sitting Allgeier in favor of another established RB2 with a better matchup because his inefficient season-long production and difficult offensive environment limit his ceiling. His projected workload keeps him in the flex conversation, but I’m not chasing last week’s explosive performance against a defense that has consistently limited opposing running backs.

Woody Marks, RB (HOU)

Marks’ problem has been converting opportunity into fantasy production. David Montgomery has been ruled out, leaving Marks positioned for another substantial workload. Against the Giants, he played 54 of Houston’s 61 offensive snaps, handled every running back carry and finished with 81 scrimmage yards on 20 touches. He has nevertheless gone three straight games without scoring, while his receptions have declined from four to two to one. His season-long efficiency includes a 35.06% rushing success rate and −0.18 EPA per attempt. There is also an important distinction behind his 3.52 yards per carry: approximately 2.96 yards have come after contact. Limited room before contact has contributed to the disappointing results, so blaming everything on Marks would oversimplify the problem.

The Chargers offer a favorable fantasy matchup, although their underlying run defense is more competitive than the points allowed suggest. They have limited opponents to −0.10 EPA per rush but surrendered 124.6 total rushing yards per game and 11 total rushing touchdowns. Those totals include all runners; Los Angeles has separately allowed 22.5 half-PPR points per game to running backs. Opponents have also thrown 2.5 percentage points below expectation against the Chargers, creating a plausible route to another heavy rushing workload for Marks. I’m not treating Marks as a confident RB2 despite the favorable matchup due to his inefficient numbers and his performances as of late despite a heavy workload. He’s a volume-dependent flex with a limited ceiling, and I’d favor a similarly projected back offering better receiving involvement or more explosive rushing production.

The post Fantasy Football Start and Sit Running Backs Week 9 first appeared on Blitz Sports Media.