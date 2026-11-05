Fantasy Football Start and Sit Quarterbacks Week 9

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Fantasy football managers know that every lineup decision can make or break a week, and choosing the right players to start or sit is where championships are won. With the 2026 NFL season underway, matchups, stats, and trends are more important than ever. From favorable matchups and scoring trends to players you should avoid in tough spots, my weekly positional start and sit guide is built to give you an edge.

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Quarterbacks to Start

Malik Willis, QB (MIA)

Malik Willis is finally putting together the kind of fantasy production that makes his rushing upside worth chasing. Over his last three games, Willis has scored 18.9, 26.0, and 14.6 fantasy points, averaging 19.8 per game while accounting for five total touchdowns. He’s thrown multiple passing touchdowns in consecutive starts, completing 66.7% and 65.6% of his attempts after struggling with his accuracy earlier in the season. The rushing ability remains an important part of his fantasy outlook, with 225 yards and three touchdowns on the ground through seven appearances. Willis hasn’t become a consistently efficient passer overnight, but the recent improvement gives him a much stronger foundation than he had a few weeks ago. He’s also practiced fully despite dealing with a groin injury, which is encouraging ahead of Sunday’s matchup.

Detroit might be the perfect opponent to keep that momentum going. The Lions have surrendered 24.81 fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks, with all seven starters scoring at least 16.96 points against them. They’ve also allowed 3.7 rushing fantasy points per game to the position, creating an especially appealing matchup for a quarterback who can extend plays with his legs. Detroit’s defense is dealing with significant injuries as well. Linebacker Jack Campbell and cornerback D.J. Reed missed Wednesday’s practice, while safeties Brian Branch and Kerby Joseph were limited. Their availability will be important to monitor, particularly with the secondary already struggling to prevent quarterback production. I’m starting Willis as a high-upside streaming option and a potential back-end QB1 this week. The passing game still carries some risk, but his recent scoring and Detroit’s defensive vulnerabilities make this one of his most appealing matchups of the season.

Patrick Mahomes, QB (KC)

The Patrick Mahomes rebound finally arrived against Denver, and I’m expecting another strong fantasy performance against the Jets. Mahomes completed 30 of 41 passes for 321 yards and three touchdowns, finishing with 25.4 fantasy points in his first QB1 performance since Week 2. Getting Rashee Rice back gave Kansas City’s passing attack a much-needed boost, particularly on shorter throws where Mahomes has been extremely effective. He’s averaging 6.11 air yards per attempt, the lowest among qualifying quarterbacks, but still ranks fourth in passing success rate and ninth in yards per attempt. That approach has allowed Kansas City to generate production after the catch, which accounts for 66.6% of Mahomes’ passing yardage. With Rice back in the offense and Mahomes coming off his best statistical performance in weeks, there’s plenty of reason to feel confident about his outlook.

New York has become one of the most favorable matchups for opposing quarterbacks. Over the last three games, the Jets have allowed Drake Maye, Malik Willis and Kirk Cousins to score 23.8, 26.0 and 28.2 fantasy points, respectively. The problems extend beyond those box scores. Over their last five games, New York has surrendered the fifth-highest passing success rate, sixth-highest passing touchdown rate, and fifth-most fantasy points per dropback. The Jets have particularly struggled defending underneath throws, which aligns perfectly with how Mahomes and Kansas City are attacking opposing defenses. There’s always a chance the Chiefs establish control early and lean more heavily on Kenneth Walker III, but the matchup provides too many advantages to overthink. I’m confidently starting Mahomes as a QB1 this week, with legitimate top-five upside if Kansas City’s passing offense carries its momentum into Sunday.

Matthew Stafford, QB (LAR)

Matthew Stafford hasn’t needed to throw nearly as often over the last two games, but Washington presents an excellent opportunity for his fantasy production to rebound. Stafford managed just 157 passing yards and one touchdown against the Chargers as the Rams continued leaning on their rushing attack. Los Angeles has posted dropback rates of only 44.1% and 49.1% over its last two games, making passing volume the biggest concern for Stafford’s weekly ceiling. His average target depth has also declined from 9.0 yards over the first four games to 5.4 over the last four, reflecting a passing attack that’s operating closer to the line of scrimmage. That approach can still create efficient production, but it becomes difficult to generate substantial yardage when the attempts aren’t there. The matchup against Washington gives Stafford a much better opportunity to capitalize on the throws he does receive.

The Commanders have allowed a 5.9% passing touchdown rate while surrendering touchdowns on 79.2% of opponents’ red-zone possessions, creating a favorable environment for quarterback production. There’s also an interesting schematic advantage for Los Angeles. When facing base defenses with multiple tight ends on the field, Stafford has completed 69.4% of his passes for 7.9 yards per attempt, seven touchdowns and just one interception. Washington has matched those offensive formations with base defense 76% of the time, giving the Rams an opportunity to attack a matchup Stafford has handled efficiently. Los Angeles could still lean on Kyren Williams and Blake Corum, particularly if it establishes an early lead, but Washington’s defensive struggles provide enough scoring upside to offset some of the volume concerns. I’m starting Stafford as a back-end QB1 with the potential to finish considerably higher if the Rams generate multiple passing touchdowns.

Quarterbacks to Sit

Bryce Young, QB (CAR)

Bryce Young is having a difficult time overcoming Carolina’s protection problems, and the matchup against Denver isn’t going to make things any easier. He’s completed fewer than 60% of his passes in four of his last five games while performing 3.7 percentage points below his expected completion rate. Young has been pressured on 45.6% of his dropbacks this season, making it difficult for the Panthers to consistently establish their passing attack. Over the last two games against Tampa Bay and Green Bay, he faced pressure on approximately half of his dropbacks and completed just 10 of 26 passes for 108 yards under pressure while taking 11 sacks. His knee injury has also limited his ability to escape difficult situations, with a scramble rate around 2% providing very little rushing upside to compensate for the inconsistent passing production.

Denver’s defense is particularly well equipped to exploit those weaknesses. The Broncos have generated pressure on 40.3% of opposing dropbacks, the fourth-highest rate in the NFL, while their 21.7% quick pressure rate ranks second. They’ve also held quarterbacks to a 58.7% completion rate, 6.5 yards per attempt, and a 3.6% passing touchdown rate. That’s a difficult combination for a quarterback already struggling to operate behind an offensive line allowing frequent disruption. Carolina could be forced into a pass-heavy game script if Denver establishes an early lead, but additional attempts won’t necessarily translate into useful production when drives are repeatedly disrupted by sacks. I’m sitting Young in all typical one-quarterback formats this week. Even in superflex leagues, he’s a low-ceiling QB2 who carries more risk than managers should be comfortable accepting when other options are available.

C.J. Stroud, QB (HOU)

C.J. Stroud has been a relatively dependable fantasy quarterback this season, but the Chargers present one of his most difficult matchups yet. Through seven games, Stroud has thrown for 1,867 yards and 11 touchdowns against just one interception, with a 9.10-yard average target depth reflecting Houston’s willingness to push the ball downfield. However, the production hasn’t always required substantial passing volume. Before the Texans’ bye, Stroud threw for a season-low 153 yards against the Giants, with two passing touchdowns salvaging an otherwise disappointing fantasy performance. That type of touchdown efficiency becomes much harder to rely on against a defense that has consistently limited opposing quarterbacks. Stroud’s relatively modest rushing contributions also leave him more dependent on passing yards and touchdowns than the dual-threat quarterbacks available in similar ranking ranges.

Despite their struggles as a team, the Chargers have quietly been one of the NFL’s toughest defenses for fantasy quarterbacks. They’ve allowed just 11.2 passing fantasy points per game, the fourth-fewest in football, and only one opposing quarterback has recorded a weekly QB1 finish all season. Josh Allen, Patrick Mahomes and Matthew Stafford all failed to finish inside the top 12 against Los Angeles, while each of the last four opposing quarterbacks has scored fewer than 14 fantasy points. The Chargers have also forced shorter throws, allowing an average target depth of just 6.5 yards, the sixth-lowest mark in the NFL. Opponents are attempting only 28 passes per game against them, the second-fewest, as teams have increasingly attacked their defense on the ground. That combination of limited passing volume and difficult coverage makes Stroud’s ceiling particularly concerning. I’m sitting him in standard one-quarterback leagues in favor of quarterbacks with more favorable matchups and greater opportunities for fantasy production.

Caleb Williams, QB (CHI)

Caleb Williams has looked considerably more comfortable throwing the football since returning from his hamstring injury, but his rushing production has practically disappeared. Williams completed 24 of 34 passes for 247 yards and a touchdown against Seattle, finishing with just 13.98 fantasy points as D’Andre Swift scored three rushing touchdowns. Through five appearances, Williams is completing 70.9% of his passes and performing 7.6 percentage points above his expected completion rate, demonstrating real improvement as a passer. The fantasy concern is what he’s no longer providing on the ground. Williams rushed for 107 yards and two touchdowns over his first two games before suffering the hamstring injury, but he’s managed just 22 rushing yards and zero rushing touchdowns across his three appearances since returning. Without that additional production, he’s become considerably more dependent on passing touchdowns to deliver a strong fantasy performance.

Tampa Bay presents another difficult matchup for a quarterback who isn’t generating the same rushing upside. The Buccaneers have allowed just 10.8 passing fantasy points per game, the third-fewest in the NFL, while limiting opponents to 6.5 yards per attempt and a 3.7% passing touchdown rate. They’ve also generated interceptions on 4.4% of opposing pass attempts, the highest rate in football. Chicago’s offensive approach adds another concern, with the Bears passing on just 37.7% of their red-zone plays, ranking 30th. That leaves Williams vulnerable to another productive real-life performance that doesn’t necessarily translate into a strong fantasy finish. His passing efficiency remains encouraging, but the combination of reduced rushing production, a difficult secondary, and Chicago’s preference for running near the goal line makes this a tough spot. I’m sitting Williams when a comparable quarterback with a better matchup is available, although he remains a fringe QB1 if managers don’t have a stronger alternative.

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