Fantasy Football WR/CB Matchups in Week 9

David Lonneville %date%

Week 9 begins tonight with a great WR/CB matchup between Jacksonville Jaguars WR Parker Washington and Baltimore Ravens S Kyle Hamilton.

WR Parker Washington | S Kyle Hamilton

Parker Washington has had some great performances this year for the Jacksonville Jaguars, but it comes with some bad performances as well. Parker is WR21 this season and remains a must-start in most leagues, but in two of his last four games, Washington caught only one pass for a handful of yards. So will we get the good version of Parker tonight, or the version we’ve seen in Weeks 4 and 8?

Kyle Hamilton is having another Pro Bowl-caliber season for the Baltimore Ravens as the veteran Safety ranks 12th among 98 qualified safeties. Still, more notably, Hamilton has allowed only 117 yards and 0 TDs through eight games. The Baltimore Ravens are 25th in fantasy points allowed to opposing WRs (35.2), paving the way for another Trevor Lawrence masterclass game.

Start Parker Washington

WR Ladd McConkey | CB Derek Stingley Jr. & S Jalen Pitre

Because Ladd McConkey plays near 50% in the slot and outside, it only makes sense to discuss both CBs guarding him, since neither will shadow him for most of Sunday. Recently, McConkey has found little to no success like the rest of the Los Angeles Chargers’ offense. Ladd is currently WR63, and surely he’s not worth starting, right?

The Houston Texans rank 30th in fantasy points allowed to opposing WRs (39.5), a great sign for Ladd. Derek Stingley Jr. is having a down year, ranking 41st on PFF out of 102 CBs. Stingley Jr. has allowed 275 yards while Jalen Pitre has allowed 92 yards and ranks 15th among safeties. This is a tough call because we keep getting burned by the Chargers offense, but surely they have to win one game, right? Even if they do, and even with a favorable matchup, I can’t trust it.

Bench Ladd McConkey

WR Michael Wilson | CB Devon Witherspoon

Arizona Cardinals WR Michael Wilson had an elite Week 8 performance against the Dallas Cowboys, putting up 111 receiving yards and a TD. Admittedly, I was cautious about starting him because of Joey Porter Jr.; I did ultimately say to start him, so I was right, but what about this week, when he faces the best defense in the NFL?

The Seattle Seahawks have the scariest defense in the league. They are 1st in points allowed to WRs (23.8). Now add in Devon Witherspoon, who ranks 17th on PFF among CBs and has allowed 232 yards and no TDs, making it an extremely difficult matchup for Michael Wilson all around.

Bench Michael Wilson

WR Caleb Douglas | CB D.J. Reed

Caleb Douglas has performed well this season given he’s missed time due to injuries and is on a lackluster Miami Dolphins team. Since the Week 6 bye, Douglas has played in two games, combining for six receptions, 113 receiving yards, and two TDs. He is slowly developing into one of the Dolphins’ best young stars and looks ready for another big game on Sunday.

D.J. Reed of the Detroit Lions is having a great year himself, ranking 10th on PFF, but despite his heroics, the Lions are 27th (37.0) in points allowed to WRs. Now, Reed has only 302 receiving yards and two TDs, but has performed much better recently, logging 41 yards and no TDs in the last three weeks; but is that success enough to slow down an emerging star?

Start Caleb Douglas

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The post Fantasy Football WR/CB Matchups in Week 9 first appeared on Blitz Sports Media.