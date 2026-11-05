One Move Each AL West Team Should Make

Brian Germinaro %date%

The 2026 American League West might go down as the worst division in baseball history. For the majority of the season, many believed that all five teams were going to finish under .500, something that many thought was impossible. While the Houston Astros won the AL West with an 81-81 record, it is the worst record a division winner has ever had. That alone should tell you how bad this division was. It cost three managers their jobs, and all five teams seemed to be at some sort of crossroads. With how poorly the teams played, it should make for a very interesting offseason. But what will each team need to make 2027 better?

What Should Each AL West Team Target?

Houston Astros, Begin the Rebuild: Although the Astros won the division, it’s clear their championship window is closing. The team that dominated the late 2010s and early 2020s is no longer the force they once were. If the AL West hadn’t been a dumpster fire, the Astros likely wouldn’t have been anywhere near the postseason. With a new general manager, now is the time to shake up the roster. They should look to trade guys like Isaac Paredes, Christian Walker, and Cristian Javier in order to replenish their below-average farm system. They should also consider trading Yordan Alvarez and Jeremy Pena if they can get a strong package of young, MLB-ready players.

Texas Rangers, Sign a Starting Catcher: The weakest position on the Texas Rangers right now is behind the dish. Right now, they have Logan O’Hoppe and Danny Jansen at catcher. That does not inspire much confidence. If the Rangers want to compete in the AL West, they will need a better option at catcher. The perfect fit is Ryan Jeffers. He would address the Rangers’ catching concerns and add a much-needed bat to the lineup. Last season, Jeffers slashed .256/.353/.461 with 14 home runs, 56 RBIs, and a 127 OPS+. This move would kill two birds with one stone.

Seattle Mariners, Find A Reliable Bat: One of the biggest reasons the Seattle Mariners disappointed in 2026 was that their key bats struggled. Guys like Cal Raleigh and Julio Rodriguez took a step back, and the offense suffered. Now the hope is that these two can bounce back and show 2026 was just an outlier. But the Mariners should bring in another bat for insurance. Someone like Mauricio Dubon could be a perfect fit. He slashed .276/.321/.399 with 12 home runs, 73 RBIs, and a 98 OPS+. He also has the versatility to play the outfield and up the middle on the infield. It’s not a splashy name, but it gives the Mariners flexibility.

Athletics, Find aReliable Starter: When it comes to young, talented hitters, the Athletics have plenty. Guys like Shea Langeliers, Nick Kurtz, Jacob Wilson, and Tyler Soderstrom make up one of the best young hitter groups in the league. But the team is missing a reliable arm in their rotation. Someone they can rely on in a big spot or give them a great outing when they need it. If they want to contend in the AL West in 2027, they need to find this arm. Nick Martinez could be someone in the Athletics’ price range. Since returning from Japan in 2022, he has posted a 3.53 ERA, a 1.162 WHIP, and a 120 ERA+.

Los Angeles Angels, Continue to Focus on the Future: It is a new era of Los Angeles Angels baseball. With Arte Moreno selling the team to Stan Kroenke, there is hope they can finally be competitive again. For this to happen, they need to build on what they did at the trade deadline and keep emphasizing the farm system. Reid Detmers is the most obvious candidate to be moved. The Angels had a deal in place to move him to the Chicago Cubs at the deadline, but the deal fell through. The Halos should shop him again and see if they can land a solid package. Other players who could be on the move are Zach Neto and Nolan Schanuel.

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