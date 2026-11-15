Our Chicago Bulls shocked Ayo Dosunmu’s Minnesota Timberwolves at the Target Center on Saturday night, handing the 9-4 Wolves just their second home loss of the young season: a 117-106 decision with some surprise heroes!

The Bulls notched their second straight victory in as many nights, despite sitting their three top big men in Caleb Wilson, Jalen Smith, and Nic Claxton. Chicago, as you’ll recall, is also fresh off of salvaging an overtime nail-biter against the Atlanta Hawks on Friday night. FAA chaos forced the Bulls to travel on Saturday morning rather than Friday postgame, which ostensibly could have rattled players’ pregame rhythm.

Norman Powell and Matas Buzelis each enjoyed big nights, while reserves Tre Jones, Buddy Hield, and… Patrick Williams (no, really) helped contribute to a well-rounded offensive attack. Zach Collins was Tiago Splitter’s starting center, and Leonard Miller rejoined the shorthanded frontcourt rotation.

Chicago logged a respectable defensive effort — future Hall of Fame Minnesota center Rudy Gobert did not convert a single basket, while All-Star Timberwolves point guard LaMelo Ball struggled to shoot from everywhere (although he did notch a decent stat line). The Bulls snapped a five-game Minnesota win streak.

Most stunningly of all, though, ninth man Patrick Williams enjoyed his second straight strong game off the bench, proving to be a powerful two-way force. Let’s get into it.

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Ayo Dosunmu races Chicago Bulls forward Matas Buzelis down the court.

A Night of Surprises Against the Timberwolves

Splitter once again started Isaac Okoro next to Powell, rounding out his first five with Josh Giddey, Buzelis, and Collins.

That starting unit looked a bit wonky to kick off the night, straying from the Bulls’ typical strategy of fast-breaking aggression.

But the Bulls would soon take control of the night. The Timberwolves started the game going 0-for-12 from long range. Minnesota missed all 10 of its attempts in the first quarter, a big reason Chicago went up by double digits heading into the second period, 29-17.

Minnesota guard Jaylen Clark, an energy bench piece, left the court for the locker room during the game’s second quarter. The Timberwolves later ruled him out for the night with right hamstring soreness.

As has been happening a lot since Isaac Okoro was inserted into the starting lineup last weekend, the Bulls trotted out to a surprising first-half lead, pacing the Timberwolves 58-45. Matas Buzelis (!) was red-hot, scoring 14 points on 5-of-6 field goal shooting and 2-of-2 free throw shooting.

Things took a turn early into the third quarter.

Propelled by Bulls alum Ayo Dosunmu on both ends, Minnesota quickly erased Chicago’s double-digit advantage midway through the frame. This was an all-too-familiar sensation for Bulls fans, who’ve already seen Chicago cough up big advantages to more talented teams down the home stretch a lot this year.

A 13-0 Timberwolves run midway through the frame cut the game to a single-possession affair, even with Splitter swapping out a bench + Okoro lineup after the first eight of those points. Minnesota got as close as a point, 65-64. Buddy Hield stopped the bleeding with a pull-up iso jumper.

Chicago went on a 15-5 run to create some separation and reclaim their double-digit lead late in the frame. Suddenly, though, the Bulls allowed the faster Timberwolves to blow by them within the arc, prompting frustration fouls and allowing Minnesota to chip away at Chicago’s advantage.

Patrick Williams, a hero off the bench against Atlanta on Friday night in the stead of Matas Buzelis, showed off a solid two-man game next to Buzelis during their minutes together.

As CHSN’s Scott Williams observed, the shots stopped falling and both squads started focusing on higher-percentage interior drives, showing off some ’90s-style basketball during the frame.

Tre Jones outplayed Josh Giddey in the third quarter. Despite his relatively tiny NBA frame, he exhibited a positively Powell-esque flair for finishing around the cup.

Minnesota narrowly outscored Chicago, 35-30, to head into the fourth quarter down just 88-80. Buzelis and Powell had 16 points a piece through the first three quarters, although the Bulls bench was shockingly competent, too. Chicago had notched a +16 across those three quarters.

Splitter, who’s been toggling his rotations all year, benched Giddey for much of the fourth quarter, before ultimately opting for an insanely risky lineup of Jones and Giddey in the backcourt, Powell and Okoro at the wing, and Williams at small-ball center — with an exhausted Gobert riding pine. With Giddey as his tallest player, Chicagoan Timberwolves Ayo Dosunmu and Terrence Shannon Jr. quickly rallied with 7-2 run to shrink the Bulls’ lead to just seven points, 113-106.

But… Patrick Williams’ strong two-way play (no, seriously) sealed the deal late.

LaMelo Ball had a deeply inefficient game, and was particularly atrocious from long range. Gobert finished with one point on 0-of-7 field goal shooting and 1-of-2 free throw shooting, 10 rebounds, four assists, and a block in just 27 minutes. Ball had 19 points on 7-of-25 field goal shooting (4-of-19 from deep) and 1-of-2 free throw shooting, plus seven rebounds, six assists, and four swipes.

The Bulls logged a second straight 40 percent-plus shooting night from deep, this time going 14-of-30 from beyond the arc. Hield’s 4-of-6 shooting from that range led the way, but Buzelis, Powell, Giddey, and Williams all made at least two triples.

Hield, Jones, and Williams each scored 14 or more points off the bench, powering the Bulls reserves to a whopping 50-point night — 17 points better than the Timberwolves’ bench effort. Powell led the Bulls with his second straight 20-plus-point night, scoring 24 points on 10-of-19 field goal shooting (3-of-5 from deep) and 1-of-2 free throw shooting. Jones doubled Josh Giddey’s scoring with 16 points on 7-of-9 shooting, and almost outflanked him in minutes played (24 to 26).

Hield (16 points on 6-of-10 shooting from the field, four rebounds, two assists and a steal) and Williams (14 points on 5-of-9 field goal shooting and 2-of-2 free throw shooting, five rebounds, three steals, one assist and a block) have at times been held out of Splitter’s lineups entirely this year.

The veteran wings’ ability to deliver in the clutch against a quality opponent — even one missing its best player in All-NBA shooting guard Anthony Edwards — is a credit to their professionalism. Dosunmu, starting for Edwards, wrapped up the night with a team-best 24 points on 10-of-16 shooting from the floor and 4-of-4 shooting from the line, plus five rebounds and three steals.

Minnesota was leading the league in rebounds heading into the night. But Chicago apparently read the scouting report, and actually finished with one more board than the Timberwolves for a 55-54 edge.

Chicago now improves to a 2-0 record while Caleb Wilson recovers from his right hand surgery, and 3-9 overall.

In more good news, the banged-up Bulls’ schedule is about to lighten up. They’ll face another pseudo-contender, the 7-7 Cleveland Cavaliers, on Monday. But then they’ll square off against the 3-9 Brooklyn Nets and the 4-9 Washington Wizards. Coby White’s 4-8 Charlotte Hornets and the 5-8 Indiana Pacers are also on the docket this month.

Full Box Score