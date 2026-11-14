After doubling their win total last night, the 2-9 Chicago Bulls are back in action tonight as they take on the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Considering their win against the Atlanta Hawks came in a hard-fought overtime battle, tonight’s matchup marks the second night of a back-to-back. Those are usually unfavorable situations for the Bulls, but tonight could be different.

Here’s everything you need to know about the matchup.

Minnesota Timberwolves forward Joan Beringer defends Chicago Bulls forward Leonard Miller.

Game Info

Chicago Bulls (2-9) at Minnesota Timberwolves (9-3) – 7:00 p.m. CT on Chicago Sports Network (TV) and 104.3 The Score (Radio)

Chicago Bulls

Josh Giddey Norman Powell Isaac Okoro Matas Buzelis Zach Collins

Minnesota Timberwolves

LaMelo Ball Ayo Dosunmu Jaden McDaniels Jonathan Kuminga Rudy Gobert

Game Lines

Chicago are 15.5-point underdogs on the road against the Timberwolves, per DraftKings Sportsbook.

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What To Watch For

On the second night of a back-to-back, the Bulls find themselves up against a really tough opponent in the Minnesota Timberwolves. Even without Anthony Edwards, the Wolves are still the No. 1 defensive team in the NBA. They’re also a top-10 offensive team and come into tonight riding a five-game winning streak. A positive way to look at it for the Bulls is Edwards’ absence, but the No. 5 seed in the West has plenty of other weapons for Chicago to worry about.

The Bulls themselves, however, have looked a lot better than their record might lead you to believe. Over their last three games, against some of the best teams in the NBA — the Philadelphia 76ers, San Antonio Spurs, and Atlanta Hawks — Chicago has sort of held its own. Against the Sixers, the game went down to the wire. Against the Spurs, Chicago built a 22-point lead, and they beat the Hawks just last night. Despite those early-season blowouts, Tiago Splitter has started to figure out what’s working for his team and how he can get winning basketball out of this group. Tonight could be another example of that.

Josh Giddey has started to rediscover some of the form he showed last season. Over his first six games this season, Giddey averaged 8.5 points, 7.5 assists, and 5.3 rebounds per game. But over his last five, he’s bumped those numbers up to 13 points, 10 assists, and 5 rebounds. The biggest performance of that stretch came last night, when Giddey recorded his first triple-double of the season in the win against the Hawks. And that triple-double wasn’t just a case of putting up empty stats. He finished with a +19 plus/minus in the 39 minutes he played. Now, I’m not one of those people who thinks Giddey is the guard of the future, but I was genuinely disappointed to see him take a step back early this season. However, these recent performances have been much closer to the standard he set for himself last season, and it finally looks like he’s playing like that consistently again.

The Bulls will still be without Caleb Wilson tonight as he continues recovering from wrist surgery. They could also be without Jalen Smith, who picked up a hand injury of his own last night that forced him to leave the game early, and Nic Claxton, who is ramping himself back for his recent injury. If that’s the case, we could see yet another change to the Bulls’ starting lineup.

Norman Powell rejoined the Bulls’ lineup last night after missing the previous two games, and he certainly made up for lost time. Powell put up 33 points on 63% shooting from the field and 50% from behind the arc. His late-game heroics, with 6 points in the fourth quarter and another 9 in overtime, were a big reason the Bulls were able to pick up their second win of the season. In doing so, he looked every bit like the All-Star guard the Bulls intended to sign this offseason. This Chicago team needs a clear No. 1 scoring option, and in Caleb Wilson’s absence, that responsibility falls entirely on Norman Powell. However, it’ll be interesting to see what he can do tonight against the best defense in the NBA and whether he can keep that scoring production going.

And finally, on the Timberwolves front. In the absence of their star guard Anthony Edwards, it’s been LaMelo Ball, averaging 18.6 points per game, and Chicago’s very own Ayo Dosunmu, averaging 18 points per game, who have kept the ship steady. Since being traded out of Chicago last season, Ayo has blossomed into the winning player we always expected him to become, and tonight, we might get a front-row seat as he takes on his former team. This Wolves team also hangs its hat on being the best rebounding team in the NBA, something their lengthy wings play a big role in. For the Bulls, securing rebounds should be right at the top of their scouting report.

Injury Report

Chicago Bulls

Tobe Awaka OUT (back)

Caleb Wilson OUT (hand)

Jaleb Smith OUT (hand)

Nic Claxton OUT (hamstring)

Dailyn Swain QUESTIONABLE (back)

Minnesota Timberwolves