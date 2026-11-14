Chicago Blackhawks center Frank Nazar | Source: Matt Marton-Imagn Images

After a strong performance and win on Thursday night, the Blackhawks looked to build on that against a division rival who came in winners of five straight. The start was good: the Hawks got on the board first less than two minutes into the first period. A little more than seven minutes later, the Blackhawks doubled their lead. With four seconds remaining in the first period, the Blackhawks converted their first power play to make the lead three.

Winnipeg made a change in net after 20 minutes, replacing Stuart Skinner with Nico Daws. The Blackhawks extended their lead with a nice passing sequence on the power play. And they needed to pad the lead. Winnipeg scored twice inside the final four minutes of the second period to cut a four-goal lead in half and make the third period more interesting than anyone wanted.

The Blackhawks had to kill another penalty 20 seconds into the third period and were not as successful, and their four-goal lead was suddenly one with 19 minutes remaining in regulation. The Jets tied the game with their own net empty with 72 seconds remaining in regulation, and we once again got free hockey.

We got a couple breakaways in overtime, a shot that had the entire United Center (and two of the three Blackhawks on the ice) thinking the game was over… but no dice.

And this game required a shootout.

Star 1: Teuvo Teräväinen

After being a healthy scratch on Thursday night, Teuvo had the primary assists on the goals from Anton Frondell in the first period and Frank Nazar‘s power play goal in the second. But he gets the nod here for his penalty kill work. In the middle of the third period, Nazar and Kane went to the box together, giving Winnipeg at two-man advantage for two full minutes. The Blackhawks sent Teräväinen, Ian Cole and Alex Vlasic over the boards and they were able to kill off 1:55 of the two-man advantage with the puck barely leaving the defensive zone a few times. They received a much-deserved standing ovation after Vlasic deflected a puck out of play so they could change. That was an excellent kill

Star 2: Frank Nazar

Nazar had a strong overall game once again. He led the Blackhawks in individual shot attempts and scoring chances and high danger chances. Here’s Nazar’s power play goal from the second period:

Star 3: Tyler Bertuzzi

It had been more than a full month since Bertuzzi last scored a goal (Oct. 13). He didn’t have a point in the first five games of November. But he found the back of the net with a nice little drag move early in the first period to erase both of those statements. He was also willingly getting into shot lanes and hustling back defensively early. Need to see a lot more of that. Unfortunately, he didn’t take a shift in the final 13:46 or regulation and wasn’t on the bench.

Key Takeaways

Frondell hadn’t scored a goal yet in November, either. He checked that box in the first period as well. He was once again drawing the tough defensive assignments at 5-on-5 and doing his best. Thru two periods, Frondell had won only two of a team-high 13 faceoffs.

Connor Bedard had a point in nine of his last ten appearances coming into Saturday’s matinee. He added two more points to his ledger in the first period, including a power play goal with four seconds remaining.

For those in the comments that made excuses for Thursday night’s win against Buffalo being against a team in the second night of a back-to-back, Winnipeg practiced in Chicago on Friday and had won five in a row coming in. And… the Blackhawks… (am I allowed to say this?) dominated the first period. They had a 10-5 advantage in scoring chances and 5-1 advantage in high danger chances. Four of the Hawks’ five high danger chances came at 5-on-5, too.

The line of Nazar, Kane and Oliver Moore was a problem in the first. Moore was flying and Kane was distributing. While they were on the ice together in the first period, the Blackhawks had a 3-01 advantage in high danger chances.

The Jets had no answer for the Blackhawks’ speed in the first period. They were just trying to chip the puck up the boards and chase it, but the Hawks were beating them to anything/everything. Even when the Hawks made a few ugly mistakes, they recovered before the Jets were able to do anything.

This is why we can’t have nice things. Up four goals late in the second period, Spencer Knight innocently goes to play the puck and this happens, opening the door for the Jets’ first goal.

Wyatt Kaiser had an atrocious turnover in the first period, but overall he had a really strong game. At the end of the second period, while Kaiser was on the ice at 5-on-5 the Blackhawks had their highest expected goals for (0.65) and out-shot the Jets 6-1.