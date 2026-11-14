Hey, the Blackhawks won a game on Thursday night! They’ll look to make it two in a row at home in a matinee against a division rival, the Winnipeg Jets.

Good luck getting a read on the Jets right now. They’ve won five in a row… to improve to 5-5-0 in their last 10 games. They’ve allowed 68 goals in 20 games, so there will be opportunities. And they’re 4-4-2 away from Winnipeg. Let’s see what the Blackhawks have for them this afternoon.

With a mid-afternoon puck drop, there wasn’t a morning skate. So we’re projecting a lineup based on what the Hawks skated on Thursday night against the Sabres. Head coach Jeff Blashill will speak to the media at 1 PM.

Broadcast Info

Puck Drop: 2:30 PM CT

TV / Streaming: CHSN

Radio: WGN 720 AM

Expected Lineups

Winnipeg Jets

Kyle Connor – Mark Scheifele – Gabriel Vilardi

Cole Perfetti –Brayden Yager – Dawson Mercer

Alex Iafallo – Adam Lowry – Viggo Björck

Cole Koepke – Morgan Barron – Isak Rosen

Josh Morrissey – Neal Pionk

Dylan Samberg – Dylan DeMelo

Mario Ferraro – Tyrel Bauer

Stuart Skinner

Clay Stevenson

Injury Report

Chicago Blackhawks

Bowen Byram (upper-body) is on IR.

Winnipeg Jets

Nick Bjugstad and Vladislav Namestnikov are on IR.

What to Watch For

Kantserov can tie the Blackhawks’ all-time record point streak for rookies at ten games tonight.

The line of Moore-Nazar-Kane was really good on Thursday night. Let’s see if Nazar can stay hot.

The Blackhawks beat the Jets 4-3 in overtime on Oct. 15 on Levshunov’s dramatic game-winner. Let’s see if they bring the same energy to this game they had then — and against the Sabres on Thursday night.

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