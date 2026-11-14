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Blackhawks vs. Jets — Lineups, Broadcast Info, Game Thread
By Tab Bamford,2 days ago
Hey, the Blackhawks won a game on Thursday night! They’ll look to make it two in a row at home in a matinee against a division rival, the Winnipeg Jets.
Good luck getting a read on the Jets right now. They’ve won five in a row… to improve to 5-5-0 in their last 10 games. They’ve allowed 68 goals in 20 games, so there will be opportunities. And they’re 4-4-2 away from Winnipeg. Let’s see what the Blackhawks have for them this afternoon.
With a mid-afternoon puck drop, there wasn’t a morning skate. So we’re projecting a lineup based on what the Hawks skated on Thursday night against the Sabres. Head coach Jeff Blashill will speak to the media at 1 PM.
Broadcast Info
Puck Drop: 2:30 PM CT
TV / Streaming: CHSN
Radio: WGN 720 AM
Expected Lineups
Winnipeg Jets
Kyle Connor – Mark Scheifele – Gabriel Vilardi
Cole Perfetti –Brayden Yager – Dawson Mercer
Alex Iafallo – Adam Lowry – Viggo Björck
Cole Koepke – Morgan Barron – Isak Rosen
Josh Morrissey – Neal Pionk
Dylan Samberg – Dylan DeMelo
Mario Ferraro – Tyrel Bauer
Stuart Skinner
Clay Stevenson
Injury Report
Chicago Blackhawks
- Bowen Byram (upper-body) is on IR.
Winnipeg Jets
- Nick Bjugstad and Vladislav Namestnikov are on IR.
What to Watch For
- Kantserov can tie the Blackhawks’ all-time record point streak for rookies at ten games tonight.
- The line of Moore-Nazar-Kane was really good on Thursday night. Let’s see if Nazar can stay hot.
- The Blackhawks beat the Jets 4-3 in overtime on Oct. 15 on Levshunov’s dramatic game-winner. Let’s see if they bring the same energy to this game they had then — and against the Sabres on Thursday night.