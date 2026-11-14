After recording just their second win of the 2026-27 season in overtime on Friday night against the visiting Atlanta Hawks, our 2-9 Chicago Bulls head to Minnesota to face Ayo Dosunmu’s 9-3 Timberwolves in a bid to double up Saturday without Caleb Wilson.

Josh Giddey notched a triple-double, Jalen Smith logged a double-double but reinjured his left hand late, and Norman Powell enjoyed the best game of his Bulls career thus far with a 33-point clutch masterpiece. Matas Buzelis was weirdly hit-or-miss (although he made a crucial shot at the end of overtime), and he was legitimately outplayed by a sharpshooting Patrick Williams off the bench.

Atlanta Hawks guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker drives to the basket against Chicago Bulls guard Norman Powell and forward Patrick Williams.

Bulls Bullets — November 14, 2026

K.C. Johnson of Chicago Sports Network reports that, due to the FAA’s third nationwide grounding of planes in history on Friday night (it was eventually lifted), the Bulls are flying into Minnesota on Saturday morning.

Smith departed the game just 27 seconds into the overtime period after appearing to hurt the left hand that has dogged him a bit already this year. Per Joel Lorenzi of The Athletic, he was wearing an ice wrap around the hand postgame. Johnson reports that Smith indicated he had bent back his fingers on the hand while catching himself during a fall. Smith suggested that he intends to play against the Timberwolves on Saturday night.

Sharpshooting swingman Buddy Hield, a late-offseason trade addition, has been erratically in and out of Splitter’s rotations thus far this season. When he has played, he’s offered up the skill set largely responsible for his 11-year NBA career: 3-point shooting. In his nine Bulls games, Hield has been taking 3.1 triple tries a night and nailing 35.7 percent of them — far below his career 39.5 percent mark, but still respectable. With his 2,211 made 3-pointers against Atlanta, the NBA confirmed that he has now surpassed likely Hall of Fame point guard Kyle Lowry’s 2,209 made treys for the 14th-most in league regular season history. He’s just 10 converted shots from beyond the arc away from tying three-time Sixth Man of the Year guard Jamal Crawford’s 2,221 career mark.

Given how horrific they’ve looked during their 2-9 season start, the Bulls have understandably emerged as a popular rumored trade partner around the league. Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints reports that, in addition to obvious trade fodder like Norman Powell and Jalen Smith, shooting guard Isaac Okoro has emerged as a candidate for the market. Before the Hawks game, Okoro had looked like the more essential Bulls cog over Powell. While Powell is the superior scorer, Okoro’s the more reliable defender — but he’s also been a more helpful offensive connector while with the starting unit. On an expiring $11.8 million contract this season, the 25-year-old Okoro could fit in nicely for many clubs with backcourt depth needs.

The Athletic‘s Sam Amick confirms that this trio of Bulls are the top trade contenders. Veteran center Nic Claxton, 27, doesn’t align with the development timeline of Caleb Wilson either. His health issues have clearly precluded him from gaining much trade traction to this point.

After enjoying one of the greatest modern seasons in baseball en route to his first NL MVP award, Chicago Cubs superstar Pete Crow-Armstrong was feted by some fellow Windy City sports legends at Fulton Market steakhouse Adalina Prime. On the Bulls side, former three-time All-Star point guard Derrick Rose was on hand — along with Bears quarterback Caleb Williams and wide receiver Rome Odunze.

Crow-Armstrong later gifted an autographed jersey to Rose, who of course won NBA MVP honors with the Bulls 15 years ago.

The New York Knicks’ G League affiliate, the Westchester Knicks, have traded for former Bulls point guard Rob Dillingham, per Jake Fischer of The Stein Line. After being traded to the Charlotte Hornets in a preseason move for Buddy Hield, Dillingham was quickly waived. He had previously been with the Iowa Wolves, NBAGL affiliate to Minnesota. It’s a long way to fall for the No. 8 pick in the draft just two years ago, but Dillingham’s slight build and inconsistent scoring, shooting, and playmaking have suddenly relegated him into life as more of a fringe G League prospect.

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