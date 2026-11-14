Jake Bauers homers against the Dodgers in the NLCS. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Source: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Federal Aviation Administration issued a nationwide ground stop on Friday evening because of telecommunications outages, which was only the third time the entire airspace has been shut down.

I mention this not because I had any flights scheduled, but because a majority of the sports world was affected by this debacle. Not only were NHL and NBA teams stranded away from their destinations, but a mass of college football teams are being forced to delay their arrival at their games’ locations until tomorrow morning, which will make things very interesting in terms of when the games start and whether anything else goes wrong. There’s a good chance everything goes smoothly tomorrow, but it will be interesting to watch unfold nonetheless.

After a slow two weeks since the World Series wrapped up, we got our largest transaction of the winter (so far) yesterday, as Jake Bauers signed a four-year deal with the Boston Red Sox worth $58 million. Bauers is coming off a career year with the Brewers that saw him post a 143 wRC+ and 3.6 fWAR, along with a walk rate of 16.3% (which ranks among the 98th percentile). The 31-year-old played a crucial role in the Brewers winning their first World Series in franchise history, winning the NLCS MVP with a .983 OPS and 6 RBIs.

The Red Sox needed to make an offensive addition after getting swept in the Wild Card Series by the Yankees, although Bauers wasn’t a heavily rumored possibility by any means. They plan to use him in a DH role, with occasional starts at first base to give Willson Contreras days of rest, according to Chris Cotillo of MassLive.

Bauers’ landing a contract with an AAV of $14.5 million isn’t unreasonable, but the length of the contract is surprising. It’s not often that players in the same situation as Bauers (i.e., one breakout year before entering free agency) land a deal in the ballpark of four years, but Craig Breslow and his team obviously believe that this production can last, especially at Fenway Park (according to Baseball Savant, Bauers would have actually lost nine home runs if he had played all of his games at Fenway this year).

One of the most impressive aspects of Pete Crow-Armstrong’s historic season was not only the improvements he made mid-year but also the changes he’s made over the last four seasons to get him to where he is today. These two swings are light-years apart. It’s honestly crazy that they’re the same player.

Sammy Sosa took time out of his golf round on Friday to congratulate PCA on his MVP Award!

New Balance absolutely killed this marketing campaign for PCA. If he repeats next season, a “RePETE” front page is inevitable, and rightfully so.

The inevitable work stoppage is still a little over two weeks away, but both sides have started using social media to persuade the public and swell support. Major League Baseball is now using its official X account (you can see the post below) to push the owners’ agendas, which feels absurd when the CBA hasn’t even expired yet.

Our old friend Jameson Taillon is one of the first players to speak out against the league, clapping back against the latest propaganda post with a lengthy reply of his own. If this isn’t a sign of how ugly things could get over the next few months, I don’t know what is. Buckle up. It’s going to be a long winter.

A name that seems to be flying under the radar thus far in free agency is Shota Imanaga, who hasn’t been linked to many teams quite yet, making me wonder if he’ll opt to sign after the new CBA is agreed upon. Jon Morosi did connect a team to the southpaw on Friday, mentioning the Tigers as a possible suitor for Imanaga’s services.

The Mets have been linked to Cardinals star Alec Burleson on the trade market, but Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch is reporting that the Cardinals quickly turned away trade interest in both Burleson and shortstop Masyn Winn.

Munetaka Murakami threw out the first pitch yesterday (today?) for his former team, the Tokyo Yakult Swallows.