Before we jump into some bullets, there are a lot of sporting events all over the country being impacted by Friday afternoon’s travel nightmare with airports being shut down for almost five hours. The Winnipeg Jets were in Chicago already and practiced here on Friday. The game is on for this afternoon.

After the win against Buffalo, Scott Powers asked Patrick Kane if the Blackhawks played better within their systems and structure, and his response was interesting. Kane said that stuff is all great, but if you don’t play hard and avoid mistakes, it doesn’t matter. Kane noted the Blackhawks weren’t perfect against the Sabres, but they did a better job of competing.

And we saw some significant improvement in a few key areas, as mentioned on Twitter by Mike Kelly and Scott Powers below.

The Blackhawks scored a power play goal pretty quickly on their first advantage against the Sabres, with Connor Bedard firing a pass to Frank Nazar in front of the net. Here’s what head coach Jeff Blashill said after the game about Nazar being in that area and how he impacts the top power play unit:

“It allows [Nazar and Bedard] to work it a little bit lower. When you work it lower, there’s just more options off it. So many people press up high if you get up high, so it’s allowed Connor to play a little bit lower which is what we want out of him.”

A good read and clip to illustrate the point here from Ben Pope on the value Andrew Mangiapane has brought to the Blackhawks’ lineup when he’s been in it. His speed and tenacity have been noticeable this season.

An update of sorts on Bowen Byram at the optional practice on Friday, where he skated in a no-contact jersey once again. Interestingly, he hasn’t been fully ruled out of this afternoon’s game. Because it’s a mid-afternoon start we’ll have to wait for pregame to know for sure. But this feels like a positive.

Kevin Kurz at The Athletic wrote a really good piece about the Philadelphia Flyers being at an inflexion point. They made the playoffs last year and had expectations of taking a step forward this year. They have been as dysfunctional as any team in the NHL, and their record is among the worst in the league. The noise around Matvei Michkov this week was loud. And the trade rumors have been swirling for weeks (including Blackhawks references). One part of the piece got my attention, including a quote from Flyers GM Danny Briere.

Briere didn’t exactly deny on Wednesday that there are some issues in the Flyers’ room between Michkov and some of the team’s veterans. “When you’re not winning, yeah, there’s some rifts here or there,” he said.

One thing you can’t say about the Chicago Blackhawks is that there are any “rifts” in the room. We haven’t seen guys barking at each other on the ice or on the bench, and there aren’t awkward sections in the room like there have been in other recent seasons. Kurz is calling on Briere to start making tough decisions about his roster — especially with Michkov heading to RFA status this coming summer. They have some underperforming veterans on their roster who could be/are available to mix up their roster dynamics. We’ll see if the Flyers start making those decisions soon.

Finally, before we get into the Blackhawks’ prospect schedule and some highlights, the fabulous Cam Robinson and Chris Peters took a run at building Canada’s roster for the 2027 World Junior Championship. There’s a lot of talent out there. Some good comments about the overall construction project ahead for Canada, including Blackhawks prospects Ryan Roobroeck and Xavier Villeneuve. Chicago’s two second-round picks from this past summer are making a strong case. Terrific watch.

Blackhawks Prospect Highlights & Schedule

The IceHogs got a big 3-2 overtime win of their own last night. Here’s AJ Spellacy opening the scoring.

Gavin Hayes remained hot, scoring his ninth goal of the season in 15 games. Hayes has struggled with injuries during his two pro seasons thus far and has been limited to 18 goals in 107 games before this season. He’s off to a tremendous start, and is tied for seventh in the AHL in goals.

And here’s Landon Slaggert winning the game in overtime. This is Slaggert’s fourth goal of the season.

In the college ranks, Providence beat Merrimack 4-2 and the Blackhawks’ two prospects had a big impact. Here’s John Mustard‘s fourth goal of the season.

Julius Sumpf also scored for Providence last night.

Boston College beat UMass 3-1. Samu Alalauri was credited with an assist and four shots on net while Václav Nestrasil put a team-high seven shots on net in the loss.

In the OHL, Ryan Roobroeck had one assist in a 5-2 win over Brantford.

It’s a light schedule tonight for the Hawks’ prospects with only five players participating in three games.

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