For the second straight game (and their first of the season sans Caleb Wilson), our Chicago Bulls enjoyed another massive advantage in an opening half, this time a lead of as much as 18 points against the Atlanta Hawks in the second quarter. But once again, Chicago lost control late — and Matas Buzelis couldn’t get much cooking as usual.

This time, unlike Wednesday’s San Antonio Spurs debacle, the Bulls had a chance to redeem themselves thanks to a bonus period.

Bulls point guard Josh Giddey and Hawks All-Star forward Jalen Johnson each submitted triple-doubles in a tense NBA Cup clash. Giddey, Jalen Smith, and Norman Powell helped Chicago end its eight-game losing streak by securing a surprise 125-117 overtime victory over Atlanta late.

Chicago Bulls guard Norman Powell drives against Atlanta Hawks center Onyeka Okongwu.

Overtime Redemption for the Bulls After a Hawks Rally

With Adam Amin and Robbie Hummel on the call in the United Center, the Bulls had another quality opening quarter at home against a good team. Chicago led Atlanta 33-24 after the first period, after being up by as many as 13. Caleb Wilson sat after going under the knife Thursday, so Tiago Splitter opened things up with a first five of Josh Giddey, Norman Powell, Isaac Okoro, Buzelis, and Jalen Smith. Nic Claxton, Buddy Hield, and Patrick Williams (!) were Tiago Splitter’s first three players off the bench. Noa Essengue and Tre Jones were next.

Leonard Miller seems to be out of Splitter’s rotation now, as does Zach Collins. Powell had already notched 10 points during his best night as a Bull so far.

Atlanta, powered by All-Star Jalen Johnson, trimmed the lead to single digits heading into the break. The Bulls led by seven, 60-53. Powell (12 points), Okoro (11), and Giddey (10) all had scored in double figures.

Turnovers were the unfortunate story of the third quarter again, as the Bulls let the Hawks back in the game. A 13-4 Hawks run midway through the fourth quarter helped Atlanta knot things up at 103-103, before a Patrick Williams triple (his fourth of the night) off a Giddey pass helped create a bit of separation.

Had a left-handed Norman Powell floater near the end of regulation found the bottom of the cup, maybe Chicago could have wrapped things up in regulation. Instead, a 110-110 tied forced an extra period in front of a frothing United Center home crowd.

Just 27 seconds into overtime, Jalen Smith went down hard while chasing down Hawks center Onyeka Okongwu on a drive. Smith appeared to hurt the left had he had injured earlier this year against the New York Knicks, and departed the contest for good. He wrapped up the game with a 15-point, 12-rebound double-double. Nic Claxton closed things out in the fourth at center.

The biggest problem in this relatively encouraging game? It represented yet another Matas Buzelis no-show for much of the night. With Caleb Wilson shelved, we all assumed the third-year forward would get featured more. Instead, he is losing minutes to a deep-bench reserve who wasn’t even part of the rotation to begin the year. The Bulls’ 2024 pick barely played in the second half. He didn’t make a single field goal in the second half (before a critical bucket in overtime), although he did make two free throws. Splitter pulled Buzelis with 6:34 remaining in favor of… Patrick Williams.

But all was forgiven when Buzelis, back in action for the bonus frame, essentially sealed the win when he nailed this corner trey at the 20-second mark.

Atlanta blew its response and had no choice but to play the foul game, allowing Norman Powell to pad his stats.

The All-Star wrapped up his night with a game-high 33 points on 12-of-19 shooting from the floor (4-of-8 from deep) and 5-of-6 shooting from the foul line, five rebounds, two assists (to three turnovers), and a steal. Nine of those points arrived in overtime, with Powell notching a lot of tactical up-and-unders beneath the cup.

Johnson, the best player in the game, looked a bit spent in the extra period. Still, he finished with 27 points, 11 rebounds, and 10 dimes. Giddey logged 15 points, 14 dishes, and 10 rebounds in 39 seconds.

Without Wilson, the Bulls’ scoring was a bit more evenly distributed. All five starters finished in double-digit scoring, as did Hield and Williams off the bench. Chicago dished out 34 assists to Atlanta’s 29. A bit of a fluky shooting game helped, too. The Bulls, normally a bad (but frequent) 3-point shooting team, went 20-of-50 from deep!

There’s no rest for the wicked, unfortunately. Chicago’s now-exhausted top players will be expected to do it all over again on Saturday night, on the road against Ayo Dosunmu’s surging Minnesota Timberwolves.

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