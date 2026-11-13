I know, I know. Without Caleb Wilson, the Chicago Bulls aren’t quite as exciting to watch.

But tonight is NBA Cup basketball, and they’re facing a team that isn’t quite as daunting as the opponents they’ve dealt with over the last two weeks. The Atlanta Hawks are still a tough team, though. But if the Bulls can take some of the positives from their performance against the San Antonio Spurs and build on them, maybe they can walk away with their second win of the season tonight.

Here’s everything you need to know about tonight’s matchup.

Chicago Bulls forward Matas Buzelis dribbles guarded by Atlanta Hawks forward Jalen Johnson.

Game Info

Chicago Bulls (1-9 in Regular Season, 0-1 in NBA Cup) vs Atlanta Hawks (7-5 in Regular Season, 1-0 in NBA Cup) – 7:00 p.m. CT on Chicago Sports Network (TV) and 104.3 The Score (Radio)

Chicago Bulls

Josh Giddey Norman Powell Isaac Okoro Matas Buzelis Jalen Smith

Atlanta Hawks

Kingston Flemings Nickeil Alexander-Walker Dyson Daniels Jalen Johnson Onyeka Okongwu

Game Lines

Chicago are 7.5-point underdogs at home against the Hawks, per DraftKings Sportsbook.

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What To Watch For

The Chicago Bulls will be back in action tonight, playing some NBA Cup basketball. So far in East Group C, Chicago is 0-1 after its loss to the Boston Celtics. Tonight, they take on the Atlanta Hawks, a team that hasn’t been quite as strong as the competition the Bulls have faced recently, but is still a top-four team in the East so far. It’s also the first night of a back-to-back for a shorthanded Chicago team, making rotations a bit of a question mark tonight. Still, there is a chance we have a great game on our hands if the Bulls continue to build on their recent improvements.

Speaking of shorthanded, the Chicago Bulls were already without their All-Star guard Norman Powell over the last couple of games, and now they’ll also be without their star rookie and leading scorer, Caleb Wilson, who underwent wrist surgery and is expected to miss 6-8 weeks. Outside of those two, no other player is averaging more than 14 points per game. But this could be an opportunity for that to change. Addition by subtraction means someone will have to step up and score the ball, and we could see some new leading scorers emerge in their absence.

One of those expected to step up is Matas Buzelis, who has been struggling to take that next step in his third season so far. Matas has been more aggressive when it comes to getting to the line, but apart from that, his numbers are down across the board. It’s understandable to chalk some of that up to a tough schedule, a new team and a new playstyle. But tonight, with Wilson out, Buzelis should look to play with some extra aggression and remind fans why he was considered Caleb’s running mate in this young Bulls core.

Another young forward who could get a chance to step up tonight is Leonard Miller. The 22-year-old Canadian has been out of the rotation over the last two games, despite already showing some real potential to become an important piece on this team. With the lack of wings on this roster, Splitter will have to find minutes for Miller. And Lenny gets a chance to climb out of the depths of the rotation and earn back some playing time on a team desperate for any kind of positive offensive contribution.

For the Atlanta Hawks, Nickeil Alexander-Walker has picked up right where he left off last season, averaging 22 points per game so far. This Hawks team is one of the best in the NBA when it comes to generating offense. They lead the league in assists and rank in the top five in steals, offensive rebounds, threes made, threes attempted and points scored. Coincidentally, these are also areas where the Bulls have struggled to contain their opponents so far this season, making this a less-than-favorable matchup tonight. The silver lining could be that the Hawks are a little thinner at the guard position, creating opportunities for mismatches. But those guards are also more than capable defenders. Just look at Dyson Daniels, who currently leads the NBA in steals per game.

Injury Report

Chicago Bulls

Dailyn Swain QUESTIONABLE (back)

Tobe Awaka OUT (back)

Caleb Wilson OUT (hand)

Atlanta Hawks