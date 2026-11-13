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Some Chicago Bears players spent time on Friday doing media hits. Defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons joined Rich Eisen on the Rich Eisen Show to discuss his trade to the Chicago Bears and his initial reaction.

As you can imagine, when you’re told your life is going to be uprooted, you don’t get thrilled; Simmons wasn’t thrilled when he found out. “I just didn’t think that would happen to me, especially going into year eight. I felt like I was the glue trying to hold this locker room together. I was really pissed off that it really happened right then and there because I was still giving this organization everything I had,” Simmond told Eisen.

Of course, after Simmons had some time to process everything, he felt better about the trade. If you’re an elite player going to a team that has a legitimate chance to win a Super Bowl, how could you not be? Simmons told Eisen he had chills running out of the tunnel in Seattle for his first game with the Bears on Monday Night Football, and said he hopes to end his career in Chicago.

Nov 2, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Chicago Bears defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons (99) reacts after a defensive play against the Seattle Seahawks during the fourth quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

On that shot at a Super Bowl run in Chicago, Simmons said he’d be lying if that wasn’t the goal, but it’s one day at a time in the Bears locker room. “If an NFL player tells you that going to the Super Bowl’s not a thought of theirs, I would say they’re lying, but for me, it’s also just one day at a time, one game at a time, and I really think everything will take care of itself. If we can stay healthy and continue to get healthier, the sky’s the limit for this team.”

Simmons also said that he recently saw quarterback Caleb Williams working on the field on a Friday as he was getting ready to leave the facility about an hour after practice ended: “You can see why he’s having the success he’s had…he’s putting in the time to want to be great,” Simmons said of Williams.

Simmons’ teammate Rome Odunze also took to the airwaves on Friday, joining Kay Adams on Up and Adams. Odunze said that Sunday night’s Buccaneers game was a weird one. “It was a weird one for sure. The energy was there. We thought we were going to kind of run away with it, and then the offense kind of got in a lull. Defense was playing great ball, and then we had the Jaylon Johnson pick-six. We weathered the storm, though, and at the end of the day, we wanted to go into the bye week 7-2,” Odunze told Adams.

Odunze has made some big plays over the last month, but almost everyone would argue he needs to be more consistent. Odunze himself agrees:

Packers fans sure made a big deal out of Williams’ rare multi-interception game on Sunday this week on social media, but conveniently forgot that their quarterback, Jordan Love, has three three-interception games in his career and is some luck away from double-digit interceptions this season. Love has six, and according to PFF, he’s had seven interceptions dropped this season, more than any other quarterback in the league.

I’ve had some time this week to flesh out my thoughts on the Bears season through the first nine games. You can check those out here:

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