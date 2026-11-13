We’re 10 games into our Chicago Bulls’ 2026-27 season, and things couldn’t get much worse. The club sports a 1-9 record after fumbling a 22-point advantage against the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday night.

With rookie standout Caleb Wilson now out for the next four-to-six weeks after a surgery to address a fractured right hand metacarpal, things might somehow get even more painful over the next few weeks.

2024 lottery pick Matas Buzelis was expected to take a major leap alongside his new star running mate in Year 3. Instead, he’s regressed mightily. The 22-year-old still offers plenty of athletic intrigue, but it’s unclear if he can even effectively operate next to the Bulls’ new priority.

Although Wilson has looked every bit like a superstar-in-waiting, he and vets Jalen Smith, Tre Jones, and the newly healed Nic Claxton are about the only things that have gone right this season. You could throw Noa Essengue’s emergence as an actual bench guy if you’re feeling generous. Buzelis and starting point guard Josh Giddey have struggled to even replicate their 2025-26 production.

So will Caleb Wilson’s injury give Matas Buzelis a chance to lap him among hobbyists? Let’s take a gander.

Chicago Bulls forward Matas Buzelis moves the ball against San Antonio Spurs guard Stephon Castle.

Matas Buzelis Struggling to Start the Season

Buzelis has looked absolutely awful this year. Josh Giddey has often looked even worse. That said, the Bulls have such finite ball-handling on their roster that keeping Giddey installed as a starter makes more sense than retaining Buzelis in a starting role.

Or at least it did. Now, in a world without Wilson, Buzelis will get his time to shine. Head coach Tiago Splitter will likely start running a lot more of his offense through Chicago’s second- and third-most important players. Both Giddey and Buzelis have looked like minuses on both sides of the ball so far. Who will be slotted in around that not-so-dynamic young duo?

Shooting guard Isaac Okoro, power forward Jalen Smith, and center Nic Claxton are pretty clearly the three best Bulls available. Chicago may still want to feature All-Star guard Norman Powell to pad his stats and bolster his midseason trade value, despite Powell relying on free throws and increasingly riskier jumpers to get his numbers.

From a Buzelis card investor’s perspective, fans should root against Powell returning to the first five whenever he recovers from the low back spasms that have held him out this week. Powell will require more of the offense to be run through him than the more deferential Okoro, who doesn’t generate his offense as much — rather, he gets a lot of his buckets off cuts and putbacks.

Buzelis quickly outplayed his draft standing as the No. 11 pick two summers ago, making the league’s All-Rookie Second Team behind some appetizing hops as a finisher around the cup. His upward trajectory continued in a more featured role under Billy Donovan last year. With Splitter taking the reins this season, his efficiency and engagement have both waned.

Heading into the season, Buzelis looked like a young talent on the ascent.

The 22-year-old’s 2024-25 Panini rookie card can still earn a pretty penny on the resale market.

A year ago, a PSA grade-10 Silver Prism RC, valued at $200, sold for $558 in an eBay auction. Keep in mind, a rookie card normally will have more intrinsic value than the Topps Now Draft cards, which are based on rare, draft-night snaps. Buzelis’ RC has been trending in the wrong direction now, though. The same variant, with the same PSA grade, was auctioned off on eBay for just $200 on Tuesday.

How much of that dip is a reaction to Buzelis’ awful 2026-27 so far? His sloppy, overzealous passing and his disengaged scoring have been shocking to see. His long-term fit next to Caleb Wilson is the big question mark, and the results this season have been… ominous.

All told, Buzelis turned the ball over six times against the Spurs.

In just 26.3 minutes a night (Tiago Splitter often benches him late in games), Buzelis has been averaging a regressive 13.5 points while slashing .429/.314/.833, plus 4.3 rebounds, 2.0 assists (against 2.8 turnovers!), and a -12.8 plus-minus.

This writer, at least, speculates that Buzelis will instantly thrive without Caleb Wilson. Both players occupy similar spots on the floor, and ostensibly are both jumbo-sized small forwards with streaky jumpers who need the rock in their hands. The fit just might not be there. Buzelis, at least, will show opposing scouts that he can still get a bucket when so inclined — but he may just need to be away from Wilson to truly blossom.

Can Wilson bolster his market value ahead of a suddenly very possible sign-and-trade in 2028 restricted free agency? Our fingers are crossed.

For hobbyists, Buzelis feels like a hold.

It’s too soon to move off the Buzelis market yet, if you have been accruing his cards to this point. But there’s also no need to add to your collection right now. Let’s see how things play out during this Wilson-free period.