The Chicago Bears are 7-2 at the bye, which is their best start through nine games since 2012.

Getting here hasn’t been tidy. The Bears scored 59 points in Week 1. A week later they managed three, and they lost Caleb Williams to a hamstring injury for three games. They went 2-1 with their backup and third-string quarterbacks, got embarrassed at Lambeau, and traded two first-round picks for an All-Pro defensive tackle. Then they beat Tampa Bay on Sunday night despite turning it over five times.

Through all of that, they’ve won four straight, three of them in prime time. They haven’t trailed for a single second since Williams returned.

There’s no game this weekend, so this is the right time to look back and hand out some superlatives. Some are serious, some aren’t, and every one was earned.

Bears Bye Week Superlatives

Half-Season MVP: Caleb Williams

In games where Williams has started and finished, the Bears are 5-0, the offense is averaging 36.2 points per game, and has trailed for only 5:52 of a possible 300 minutes of game time. Since he returned from his hamstring injury, Chicago has won four straight, beat the reigning conference champions, and swept the primetime slate in three straight weeks. When Caleb Williams is under center, the Bears can beat anyone in the NFL. If that’s not an MVP, I don’t know what is.

Best Supporting Cast Member: Luther Burden III

No individual has benefited more from Williams’ return last month than wide receiver Luther Burden III. He’s posted 90-plus receiving yards in three of the four games since Williams returned and was the star of the pass-catching corps on Sunday against Tampa, catching eight passes for 95 yards and a touchdown. Burden entered the bye week with 644 receiving yards, putting him on pace for around 1,216 yards by season’s end.

Nov 8, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears wide receiver Luther Burden III (10) scores a touchdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images

Comeback Player of the Half: Kyler Gordon

Kyler Gordon’s calf injury cost him all of training camp, the offseason program, the preseason, and the first month-plus of the regular season. Legitimate questions remained about whether he would play for the Bears again, and if so, in what role and how effectively. Gordon answered all of those questions, loudly.

In his first game back against Atlanta, he logged three sacks and two forced fumbles, one of which sealed the deal in a 31-23 victory over the Falcons. Bears Defensive Coordinator Dennis Allen has used Gordon in a variety of creative ways since he returned, turning him into the “agent of chaos” player that usually defines all good DA defenses. His presence has been felt, and even though he’s only played four games, he’s the guy for this one.

Biggest Swing: The Jeffery Simmons Trade

General Manager Ryan Poles took a big swing before the deadline, sending a pair of first-round picks to the Tennessee Titans to land All-Pro defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons. The cost was high, but the payoff has been everything Poles could have imagined, and then some.

Simmons has a sack in each of his first two games with the Bears, bringing his season total to six, and he’s elevated the rest of the defense to another level. Simmons didn’t just provide Chicago with a big, run-stopping presence in the middle who can get home on the opposing quarterback; he completely changed the complexion of the Bears defense.

Nov 8, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons (99) reacts after a tackle against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the second half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Talia Sprague-Imagn Images

Toughest Loss: Cole Kmet’s Season-Ending Injury

Losing Cole Kmet hurts. He’s a Chicagoland kid, a career-long Bear, and one of the loudest voices in the locker room. He’s also a pretty good tight end and an important piece in Ben Johnson’s run-blocking scheme and passing offense. His loss has been — and will continue to be — felt throughout the season.

Goal-Line Hammer Award: D’Andre Swift

D’Andre Swift’s season has been different. He’s struggling to generate much efficiency in the yardage department, dealing with an increased workload, and surely playing through some injuries with Kyle Monangai on the shelf for the last month. Through all of that, Swift has 10 rushing touchdowns this season, the most by a Bears running back at this point in the season since Rick Casares in 1956, and he’s knocking on the door of the franchise record of 14, jointly held by Walter Payton and Gale Sayers.

Nov 8, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears running back D’Andre Swift (4) rushes the ball against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the second half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Talia Sprague-Imagn Images

The Houdini Award for Most Improbable Win: Week 9 vs. Tampa

The Bears turned the football over five times and still won. They won a game with at least five turnovers for the first time in 20 years (the last one being the famous MNF contest with the Dennis Green-led Arizona Cardinals). Since 2011, NFL teams with five or more turnovers are 11-151-1. Caleb Williams’ 2025 season was defined by wild comeback wins and fourth-quarter Iceman moments.

The 2026 season has been more dominant, with the Bucs game being the lone exception, forcing Williams to break out his cape for the first time this season on the game’s final drive. He said before the season that he wanted to have to do that less, but when the situation presents itself, he’ll be ready. He’s proven that in both instances.

The Game We Don’t Want to Talk About: Week 5 at Green Bay

The Bears entered Lambeau Field as favorites against the Green Bay Packers for the first time in over 20 years, then lost by 24 points. Tyson Bagent threw two interceptions, was eventually benched, only for his replacement, Case Keenum, to throw one too. Couple all of that with Mike Ditka passing away the Friday before the game, and the opportunity to beat the Packers for Da Coach went awry. Everything about that game was ugly, and it’s the one we’d rather never talk about again.

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