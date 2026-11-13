Chicago Bulls executive vice president of basketball operations Bryson Graham addressed the team’s clear point guard depth problem by… signing another center to his lone open roster spot.

The Bulls announced that they have inked Windy City Bulls center Orlando Robinson to their 15th and final standard roster opening. Joel Lorenzi of The Athletic reports that the deal is non-guaranteed.

Robinson has bounced around the league since going undrafted out of Fresno State in 2022. Thus far, the burly big man has played for the Miami Heat, Sacramento Kings, Toronto Raptors, and Orlando Magic — plus all of their respective G League affiliates.

Robinson joined the Bulls on a training camp deal. In his three preseason games with the Bulls, Robinson averaged 6.3 points on a .636/1.000/.667 slash line, 4.3 rebounds, 1.7 assists, and 1.3 rejections. He was waived by Chicago ahead of the 2026-27 regular season, and promptly linked up with the Bulls’ G League affiliate in Hoffman Estates.

Through three games with Windy City this season, Robinson has been averaging 13.7 points on .395/.2500/.714 shooting splits, 8.0 rebounds, 2.7 assists (against 4.3 turnovers), 1.3 blocks, 0.7 steals, and a +8.3 plus-minus.

Chicago Bulls center Orlando Robinson.

Why Did the Bulls Prioritize Orlando Robinson Over a Guard?

The Bulls have a fairly crowded frontcourt, particularly at power forward. Still, Robinson will be fighting for center minutes behind Nic Claxton, Jalen Smith, Zach Collins, and Noa Essengue. Smith and Essengue also log time at the four spot.

Chicago has a limited tally of ball handlers behind starting point guard Josh Giddey and backup Tre Jones. Rookie first-round pick Dailyn Swain has occasionally been played at the point, but he’s not a part of head coach Tiago Splitter’s rotation.

Rookie two-way Bulls combo guard Jaylin Sellers, fresh off a 29-point, nine-assist night with Windy City, felt primed to potentially log real minutes and see his deal converted to a standard contract. Instead, Robinson gets the call up — ahead of undersized two-way rookie center Tobe Awaka.

Lorenzi anticipates that Chicago will still maximize its three two-way signings’ 50 allocated NBA regular season games this season. As K.C. Johnson of Chicago Sports Network notes, two-way wing Jordan Hawkins — a lottery pick in 2023 — has actually forced his way into Splitter’s rotation.

It sounds like Robinson, 26, will need to prove he belongs over Hawkins, Sellers, and Awaka long-term. Any of those players could eventually supplant him along the fringes of the Bulls’ standard roster by the end of the year.