The Kyler Gordon Redemption Tour continues.

While talking shop with the Chicago Sun-Times, Gordon speaks optimistically about the future.

“It sucks because, in my career, I still haven’t shown my true potential,” Gordon said, via the Sun-Times. “I talk about it with my friends all the time: There’s a lot of stuff for me to show, and in this defense with D.A. over the next couple years, I’ll have a chance to do that.”

Based on how Gordon has played since returning from injured reserve, I fully understand why he feels like the best is yet to come.

Through four games, Gordon has 4 sacks, 13 total tackles (11 solo), 5 tackles-for-loss, and 4 quarterback hits. Gordon’s coverage grade (36.6) from Pro Football Focus could use some work. But his other marks are solid. The 92.5 pass-rushing grade stands out, but how he grades as a run defender (83.1) and tackler (83.7) shouldn’t be overlooked. Gordon might be a cornerback by trade, but his true position is an agent of chaos in Defensive Coordinator Dennis Allen’s scheme.

According to PFF’s tabulations, these are the positions that Kyler Gordon has lined up at in this defense in 2026:

Slot corner (82 snaps)

Wide corner (3 snaps)

Free safety (3 snaps)

Box safety (10 snaps)

Defensive line (!) (41 snaps)

You can get really granular with the snap splits, too. PFF lists ROLB (21 snaps), LOLB (20), RLB (5), LLB (2), LILB (1), MLB (1), and SSR (1) as “box” positions Gordon has played this season. And when it comes to his slot play, Gordon has played a near 55-45 split between the left (45) and right (37) sides of the formation.

What I love about Gordon’s deployment is that it doesn’t tip off offenses about what’s coming their way. In the Sun-Times article, Gordon talks about the differences between Allen’s defense and the one he played in under former Bears head coach and defensive play caller Matt Eberflus. Going from Eberflus’ passive style to Allen’s aggressive style is a night-and-day difference — one I’m glad to be experiencing in real time.

What’s Next For Kyler Gordon After the Bye?

The Bears not acquiring a cornerback before the doors closed on the 2026 NFL Trade Deadline means that the players who were on the roster before the bye will have to carry the freight after it. That means this defense will lean on players like Kyler Gordon to lead the way. It will be interesting to see how Chicago’s coaches deploy Gordon after the break. Gordon is a playmaking menace who makes things difficult for opposing offenses. But questions about his durability will remain until he proves he can stay healthy for extended stretches. In other words, the second half of this season could be a turning point in Gordon’s career with the team.

Kyler Gordon (6) strips the ball from Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (9) during the third quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

If Kyler Gordon can stay healthy and play at a high level, it would provide the kind of boost that is synonymous with what you’d expect from a trade acquisition. Because of the uncertainty surrounding Gordon and his injury issues, nothing was expected from him when the season began. So, in a way, getting Gordon in the lineup and him making big splash plays upon arrival works like an in-season acquisition. Plus, Gordon’s strong play continuing would do wonders to rebuild his reputation.

THE KYLER GORDONREDEMPTION ARC IS OFF TO A GOOD START

For me, the past is the past when it comes to Kyler Gordon and his injury concerns. Not only has he worked his way back from injury, but Gordon has also regained the trust of his coaches and teammates. I can’t imagine that was easy to do. But how I feel about Gordon isn’t how all Bears fans feel. There are many who still want to see more from Gordon. And given how much time he has missed with injuries, I get it. The next eight games could go a long way toward writing a new narrative for the cornerback, and I look forward to seeing how he goes about filling the pages.

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