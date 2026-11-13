I recently remarked that you can throw a dart at the relatively large pool of available starting pitchers in free agency, and, so long as you don’t clip the bullseye that is Tarik Skubal, you’re likely to hit someone to whom the Cubs have been, will be, or easily could be attached. That’s how deep their need is, and how easy it is to convince yourself that 10+ guys would be a good fit.

Today, the dart hits lefty Trevor Rogers, as Sahadev Sharma reports at The Athletic that the Cubs have shown early interest in the 29-year-old (happy birthday today, actually).

There are some narrative-type-reasons we don’t hear as much about Rogers – his big breakout with the Marlins was interrupted by injury, he was surrounded by other hyped young pitchers, the Orioles massively underperformed after his trade, he stepped back a lot from 2025 to 2026 – but I have tended to think about him less for more pointed reasons.

For one thing, with so many pitchers on the market, it’s been hard for me to see the Cubs choosing to go after one of the few attached to a Qualifying Offer, given that the cost to them – their second highest draft pick, their fifth highest draft pick, and $1M in IFA pool space – is so much higher than for any non-luxury tax team.

For another thing, despite his perceived overall success this year, Trevor Rogers is not a big strikeout or velo guy, did not get a lot of groundballs, and had an ERA- right around league average. He isn’t someone who leaps off the page, necessarily.

All that said, there are good reasons not to give him such short shrift. I’ve probably been remiss in not mentioning him more until now.

First, as a lefty starter (something the Cubs love), his fastball velocity actually is relatively close to average. Second, he has above-average extension, which helps the perceived velocity. Third, although his strikeout rate wasn’t elite, it was above average. Fourth, although he generates whiffs at only about a league average clip, he gets TONS of chase, which is assuredly part of what reduces the quality of contact. Fifth, he walks nobody, which is also valuable.

Sixth? He started to really turn it on later in the year, as noted in The Athletic piece:

“Chicago has shown early interest in lefty Trevor Rogers, people familiar with the team’s thinking said on condition of anonymity because they weren’t authorized to reveal private discussions. Rogers’ overall numbers from 2026 aren’t anything special. In 169 2/3 innings for the Baltimore Orioles, Rogers posted a 4.03 ERA. His strikeout rate dipped to 22.5 percent, and his groundball rate dropped more than seven points to 38.3 percent. The Cubs would like pitchers who excel in at least one of those areas. But Rogers seemed to figure things out down the stretch. Over his final 17 starts, he posted a 2.86 ERA with a 26.7 percent strikeout rate. He started using his sweeper more and, in turn, the swing-and-miss jumped. The Cubs surely hope they can get that version of Rogers a bit more consistently.”

Thanks to his uneven last couple years, I reckon, the contract projections on Trevor Rogers are kinda all over the place. You’ll see as low as four years and $84 million, up to four years and $104 million, up to five years and $115 million.

If Rogers lands at the higher end there, it’s hard for me to see the Cubs going that route unless they absolutely love this guy far and away beyond anyone else on the market outside of Tarik Skubal. Keep in mind, the draft pick compensation “cost” to the Cubs is worth something like $20 to $25 million, while the lesser penalties are more like $10 to $15 million. So you’re talking about the Cubs having to outbid the market AND outbid the other cost by $10+ million. In other words, the Cubs have to like Rogers that much more than any other club in order to justify paying what it will take to get him. I’m not saying he unequivocally isn’t worth it. I can see the upside. I’m just saying it would surprise me to see the Cubs effectively going to $125 million or whatever.