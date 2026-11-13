A quartet of Chicago Bears players is getting some midseason love as the team enjoys the bye.

ESPN’s Bill Barnwell’s latest column includes midseason awards and All-Pro teams. Here, you’ll see some familiar faces as a Bears fan. Left guard Joe Thuney and defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons land spots on Barnwell’s first-team All-Pro squad. Right tackle Darnell Wright and linebacker Devin Bush make it onto Barnwell’s second-team All-Pro unit. I have no beef with any of these choices. All four of these Bears have earned their spots on the squad and are deserving of the praise and recognition that come with it. Hopefully, there are more accolades on the horizon for these guys and other players (and coaches) on Chicago’s football team.

Darnell Wright, 3 Other Bears Receive Midseason All-Pro Recognition

Let’s discuss how these Bears played their way into consideration:

Joe Thuney, first-team guard — Even at age 33, Thuney is as steady as they come at left guard. ESPN’s pass-block win rate leaderboard has Thuney with the ninth-best PBWR (93%) among interior offensive linemen. Pro Football Focus has Thuney down for a 75.2 pass-blocking grade, which is 14th best among the 75 guards who have played enough snaps to qualify for the leaderboard. Thuney’s continued excellence in his second season with the Bears has been a welcome treat for fans who watched previous iterations of the offensive line struggle to protect quarterbacks.

Jeffery Simmons, first-team defensive tackle — The best player moved before the 2026 NFL Trade Deadline has made an immediate impact upon arrival. These are Simmons’ stats after just two games with the Bears: 2 sacks, 3 tackles-for-loss, 2 quarterback hits. He got a game ball in his debut against the Seahawks and was deserving of one for his game-wrecking efforts against the Buccaneers. It has been an absolute joy to watch Simmons and his bright orange sleeves on the gridiron, and I look forward to seeing how he plows through would-be blockers after the team returns from the bye.

Darnell Wright, second-team offensive tackle — Wright gets a ton of admiration (and it’s deserved, too!!) for his run-blocking prowess. Wright is one of the NFL’s best run-blocking offensive linemen. That said, I think fans and analysts alike don’t pay Wright the respect he deserves when it comes to pass protection. Wright’s 90% PBWR is the 11th best in football, according to ESPN’s pass-block win rate metric. After earning second-team All-Pro honors last season, Wright is playing his way into first-team consideration this year.

Devin Bush, second-team linebacker — Bush has been balling all year long. He has at least one TFL in six of the team’s nine games. Bush’s speed has shown up as a tackler, but also in coverage, where his 69.5 coverage grade from PFF ranks 20th among linebackers. Pro Football Focus also has him down with 13 total pressures, which is the fourth-most among linebackers.

Nov 8, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears linebacker Devin Bush (12) tackles Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving (7) at Soldier Field. in the first half. Mandatory Credit: Talia Sprague-Imagn Images

What stands out is that they were acquired in a variety of ways. And in a way, it is a testament to the front office, their creativity when it comes to player acquisition, and their team-building vision under General Manager Ryan Poles and Head Coach Ben Johnson.

Thuney and Simmons came via trades, but they were different types of deals. For instance, Poles leveraged his familiarity with the Kansas City Chiefs and the Chiefs’ need to clear cap space to fit Trey Smith’s new deal under the cap to make a play for Thuney. That trade was the perfect storm of good timing, good relationships, and a great player. The Simmons trade was an all-in move in which the Bears willingly mortgaged future assets to win now by getting a player in his prime.

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Wright was the first first-round selection made by Poles as a general manager. It came after the team passed on taking Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter in the 2023 NFL Draft and traded back. Not only did Chicago acquire an All-Pro right tackle, but they also got a draft pick they turned into punter Tory Taylor. This was a thrifty move by Poles.

And then there is Bush, who might be GM Ryan Poles’ best free-agent addition this year. Bush was one of the team’s big-ticket free-agent additions this past offseason and has earned every penny so far. Plus, he has played his best ball since the acquisition of defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons. Bush has looked like the biggest winner of the Simmons trade, collecting 15 total tackles (8 solo), 2 tackles-for-loss, 1 sack, and 1 quarterback hit in the two games since El Jefe joined the roster. To put those numbers in perspective, that is a 17-game pace of 128 tackles (68 solo), 17 tackles-for-loss, 8.5 sacks, and 8.5 quarterback hits.

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Bush has been a tackling machine who has been solid against the run and a quality pass defender. He seems to be growing into a leadership role on the defense, too. Don’t get me wrong. I loved what Tremaine Edmunds brought to the table last year. But Bush has been incredible in Year 1 with the team and has been the team’s best linebacker.

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