Our Chicago Bulls’ (temporary) life without Caleb Wilson starts tonight.

The No. 4 pick in the 2026 NBA Draft underwent surgery to correct a right hand fracture suffered in a Wednesday loss to the San Antonio Spurs.

It marks Wilson’s third hand fracture this calendar year, and his second surgery on his right hand since March. While at North Carolina, he broke a bone in his left hand, then had a season-ending surgery for a broken right thumb before the NCAA Tournament. The Bulls expect to check on his recovery status in three weeks, with a return timeline slated for four-to-six weeks.

Chicago Bulls guard Dwyane Wade celebrates with Chicago Bulls forward Doug McDermott after making a basket.

Bulls Bullets — November 13, 2026

Wilson posted to his official Instagram Friday morning following the procedure, with a photo of himself walking off the court, writing, “He gives his toughest battles to his toughest soldiers.” Bulls teammates like Norman Powell, Matas Buzelis, Tre Jones, and Isaac Okoro all weighed in. His Rookie of the Year campaign is on ice for the time being — but depending on how he looks when he comes back, he may still have a shot.

“Just a minor setback for something major,” Powell wrote.

Former Chicago Bulls lottery pick Doug McDermott is officially calling it a career at age 34, his reps at Priority Sports have announced.

“What an amazing story our guy Doug has written,” Priority agent Mark Bartelstein said in a statement. “Over the last 12 years in the NBA, Doug has been one of the league’s most elite shooters, and he has been beloved and respected by each and every one of his teammates and coaches. It has all added up to such a special career.”

A three-time national college player of the year at Creighton, McDermott was selected with the No. 11 pick in 2014 — ahead of eventual Bulls All-Star shooting guard Zach LaVine (the No. 13 pick) and, oh yeah, some guy named Nikola Jokic in the second round. McDermott, a big sharpshooting bench forward, spent parts of his first three seasons on the Bulls, averaging 8.2 points on .445/.398/.849 shooting splits, 2.3 rebounds, and 0.7 assists in his 161 regular season Bulls games (eight starts).

He was shipped to the Oklahoma City Thunder as part of the 2017 Taj Gibson trade. McDermott also played for the New York Knicks, Dallas Mavericks, Indiana Pacers (in two separate stints), San Antonio Spurs, and most recently the Sacramento Kings — with LaVine.

The Bulls have been reeling through a 1-9 start this season. Veteran center/power forward Jalen Smith has been one of Chicago’s lone bright spots, averaging career bests of 12.8 points (on .533/.367/.750 shooting splits), 7.4 rebounds and 1.1 blocks. Smith has seen a lot since being selected in the lottery by the Phoenix Suns in 2020, starting with a trip to the Finals as a non-rotation bench cog. He was also a little-used reserve on the Eastern Conference Finals-bound 2023-24 Indiana Pacers. Smith has preached patience despite these bumpy first 10 games, writes Joe Cowley of the Chicago Sun-Times.

“We’re 1-9 now? So as a young team it’s demoralizing because you want to win every game, but you’ve got to understand that there is a process to it and we’ve got to put together a whole 48 [minutes],” Smith said. “We can’t pick and choose when we want to play hard. We are in a rebuild, we have a bunch of young guys trying to learn a new system, new coach, new front office, and everyone is doing their part, but we just got to put together a win.”

Hall of Fame Bulls shooting guard Michael Jordan’s classic live-action/animation hybrid Space Jam turns 30 on Sunday. This reporter was on hand at a special Warner Bros. back lot anniversary screening over the spring. Scoop Jackson of the Chicago Sun-Times chatted with longtime Nike exec Howard “H” White, whom Jackson dubs “Jordan’s Yoda,” about the five-time MVP’s decision to moonlight as a movie star.

“‘M’ grew up with Bugs Bunny. Hero. I remember in a conversation someone said to him, ‘That’s easy for you to say, you’re Michael Jordan,’ and he responded, ‘Well I haven’t always been this.’ In movies? Do you think he thought he was going to be this? But you never know what you can be, not even him. He knew the one thing you can’t do is stop believing in what you can be before you ever get there,” White said. “He never let anything deter him from what he was trying to create.”

Two-way Chicago signing Jaylin Sellers plus G League affiliates Houston Mallette and Drew Peterson each enjoyed big nights as the Windy City Bulls knocked off the Denver Nuggets’ NBAGL squad, the Grand Rapids Gold, by a point, 114-113. Windy City now improves to an undefeated (3-0) record early into the season. Sellers paced all scorers with 27 points, plus nine dimes.

Mallette notched 23 points on 9-of-13 field goal shooting. Peterson, meanwhile, only finished the night with an insane 24-point, 11-rebound, 10-dime triple-double.

In a long-expected move, ESPN’s Alexa Philippou reports that the WNBA is expanding to a 50-game schedule — but condensing its slate by a week. This feels like it could be an injury nightmare for the league, even as it continues to build out a freshly rabid fanbase.

In non-Bulls news, Golden State Warriors All-Star point guard Stephen Curry suffered an oblique abdominal tear. Shams Charania of ESPN reports that the two-time MVP is set to be shelved for around a month.

Golden State has gotten off to a robust 8-4 start, largely behind the efforts of Curry and standout rookie forward Yaxel Lendeborg. Now, with Curry, Jimmy Butler, Moses Moody, and Kristaps Porzingis all out, the Warriors seem likely to tumble.

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