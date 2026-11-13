Milwaukee Brewers first baseman Jake Bauers (9) hits an RBI single off of Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Justin Wrobleski during the eighth inning of their National League Championship Series game at American Family Field on Oct 12, 2026. Mark Hoffman / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel | Source: Mark Hoffman / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

There’s the first really major signing of the offseason, so maybe things are gonna get humming soon.

After his massive breakout year with the Brewers, Jake Bauers has parlayed his performance into the kind of payday that probably seemed unreachable a few years ago:

Of note immediately: nice get for the Brewers with the compensatory pick (the Cubs’ pick for Seiya Suzuki will be after the FOURTH round). There was a chance Bauers would accept the Qualifying Offer, which would’ve paid him about 40% of what he just got, but for a single year instead of four. He wouldn’t have been crazy to accept, and it probably would’ve hurt the Brewers if he did. At least they’ll have to figure out how to find the next breakout bat … no way they can do that again right …

As for the Red Sox, they clearly believe that Bauers will be able to continue the success of his age-30 season (.266/.389/.484/143 wRC+). If he does, then this deal will wind up looking like a massive bargain.

The position player market in free agency this year is exceptionally weak, so it’s unsurprising to see the Red Sox pounce to make sure they weren’t left out entirely. It makes me wonder if guys like Seiya Suzuki and Randy Arozarena could be pushed to make deals sooner rather than later, too, and I still expect that the Cubs will devote their available dollars much more to pitching than to a bidding war on those guys (however much we may not like it).