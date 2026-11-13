Happy Friday, Bears fans! Is it just me, or did the bye week speed by this year? One day, you’re waking up and deconstructing a Week 9 win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. And the next, you’re hashing out weekend plans because the work week has come to an end.

What a year for Pete Crow-Armstrong. The Chicago Cubs center fielder won unanimous NL MVP honors after a season that saw him make his second All-Star team and enter the prestigious 40-40 club. PCA is the fourth Cubs player to win MVP in my lifetime, joining 1987 Andre Dawson, 1998 Sammy Sosa, and 2016 Kris Bryant. But none of those guys got a cameo from Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams in their MVP video production. This was awesome:

It’s a shame Caleb Williams’ four-interception game against the Buccaneers on Sunday Night Football essentially ended his MVP candidacy because I’d love living on a timeline where the Cubs and Bears have the most valuable player in their respective sports. Williams had quietly built a case for consideration before that Week 9 performance, but I think throwing four picks in a primetime game probably moves the needle enough in the wrong direction in the eyes of voters. Maybe he goes on a tear after the bye and pushes his way back into the mix. If there is one thing I’ve learned about QB1, it’s to never count him out.

Nov 2, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) leaves the field after defeating the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

I don’t like to toot my own horn, but this felt like a good opportunity to do so:

The Thursday Night Football game between the Commanders and Giants was far more entertaining than it should have been. Washington escaped with a 24-21 road win against New York, which couldn’t fully capitalize on Jayden Daniels’ fourth-quarter spiral that came before he recollected himself to throw a game-winning touchdown to Stefon Diggs.

My big takeaway from TNF was how much better quarterback J.J. McCarthy looked last night with the Giants than he did at any point with the Vikings. McCarthy threw for a career-best 293 yards in defeat. And it would’ve been 300+ had Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers made a more competitive attempt at a 50-50 ball that resulted in a game-sealing interception for the Giants.

Let’s stop and think about this for a minute. Giants Offensive Coordinator Matt Nagy (yes, that Matt Nagy) is getting more out of McCarthy than renowned quarterback guru/Vikings Head Coach Kevin O’Connell. It’s a small sample, to be sure. But does anyone else think that’s odd? Or is it just me?

Mike Tomlin explains why he stepped away from his position as the Pittsburgh Steelers’ head coach:

If you’ll recall, the Bears reportedly called the Steelers to inquire about Tomlin’s availability. But that’s water under the bridge at this point. All is well that ends well. And I don’t just mean that because Chicago ultimately landed Ben Johnson as their head coach. Tomlin is really good in his role on NBC’s Football Night in America desk. He is witty, insightful, and engaging. Tomlin replacing Tony Dungy as the ex-coach on SNF’s pregame and postgame shows has been a major upgrade.

Not to be lost in the SNF shuffle was Noah Eagle’s performance. Eagle was a last-minute pinch-hitter for Mike Tirico, who was out with health issues. We certainly wish Tirico a speedy recovery, as he is one of the NFL’s best play-by-play voices. That said, Tirico doesn’t need to rush back because that booth is in good hands with Eagle. The folks at Awful Announcing caught up with Eagle, who filled in the details on what it was like to be a last-minute fill-in for Sunday Night Football.

Season 30 of The Bachelor kicks off in March 2027 with Washington Commanders quarterback Sam Hartman in the lead role:

Hartman, 27, had a solid college football career. In addition to earning All-ACC honors in 2021 (2nd team) and 2022 (third team) while at Wake Forest, he was also named the Brian Piccolo Award winner for being the conference’s “most courageous” player. Hartman finished his college career with one season at Notre Dame before entering the NFL in 2024. He went undrafted, but he has since landed with the Commanders, where he has found a spot on the practice squad. Good for him. I hope he finds what he is looking for, and does so in a way that entertains the masses.

I usually watch The Bachelor in the offseason as a way to decompress away from football and still have hangs with friends during the winter months. But with how it is timed this year, it’ll come after that big wave of NFL free agency moves — which is exactly when I’ll need time to hit a reset on the offseason. Good timing, y’all!

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It’s almost shopping season, friends:

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