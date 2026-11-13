Spencer Knight was really good last night. There have been too many games this year where there was a moment or two where the Blackhawks needed the goalie to get a save to keep the game close and it didn’t happen. In the second period last night, Knight was excellent. And he was good again in the third period. He bought his skaters time to find a way to tie the game and, eventually, win it in overtime.

That’s the Spencer Knight the Blackhawks need more frequently. That’s the version we saw more consistently last year. He took a good amount of personal responsibility for the Blackhawks’ struggles in the wake of Arvid Söderblom being sent to Rockford. The Blackhawks have talked a lot this season. Knight backed up his words with his actions last night. That’s a great sign for the Hawks.

We want to see the Blackhawks finish games. They’ve had leads and blown them too many times this season. Trailing 2-1 heading into the third period, after the week they had with all of the noise both outside and inside the building, I was very interested to see how the Hawks played the third period. They came out physically, hitting more early in the period. As I noted in the postgame, that’s usually a best practice against a team playing the second night of a back-to-back.

Digging into the numbers on Natural Stat Trick, the Blackhawks’ third period was precisely what you would want to see from a team that needs to turn a corner. Shot attempts (all strengths) in the third period: 15-15. Shots on net: 9-5 Hawks. Scoring chances: 8-7 Hawks. High danger chances: 6-3 Hawks. They put the pedal down and were able to tie the game. And then they finished in overtime. I asked veteran defenseman Ian Cole about finishing the job after the game — especially after the week the Blackhawks just had.

“I think we’ve been talking a lot about … resiliency, mental fortitude, whatever verbiage you want to use, but being able to build that mental toughness to, ‘Hey, things don’t go our way. Something happens, that’s okay. Let’s get right back to it,'” Cole said after the game. “We might not have a five goal lead all game long. That’s okay. We could still win hockey games. And a lot of times you got to learn that through experience. And I think today was a good step in that direction. I think we proved to ourselves that, hey, we can play with a good hockey team.”

Roman Kantserov extended his personal point streak to nine games with an assist in the first period. On Saturday he can tie Steve Larmer (#retire28) and Jonathan Toews for the Blackhawks’ rookie record point streak of ten games.

Selfishly, I love nothing more than having a great conversation with a player and writing something about him and then he goes out and has a great game that night. Thanks, Frank Nazar! While Nazar was on the ice at 5-on-5 last night, the Blackhawks out-shot the Sabres 9-1.

Blackhawks head coach Jeff Blashill didn’t start the game with Nazar and Oliver Moore skating with Patrick Kane, but admitted after the game that he quickly made that change because the three had some chemistry before Kane went on IR. With Kane having limited practice time with the team before the game, Blashill felt it would give them something. It did. That line was the Blackhawks’ best all night.

Blashill got a vote of confidence from Kane after the morning skate on Thursday. He cited Blashill as a big reason he decided to come back to Chicago. Here’s what he had to say (video courtesy BlackhawksFocus on Twitter):

“He’s a guy that can get the most out of his players. Right now it’s not working, so I think it’s easy just to look at the coach and blame (the) coach or whatever throughout the organization, but that’s not the way we’re looking at it. I always say some of the best parts of hockey is when, at least personally, when you’re struggling… and then all of a sudden, you start catching some momentum and start flowing after that. Sometimes, you have to go through some hard times to get through it and get on the other side, and hopefully we can find a way to win tonight.”

The Blackhawks got seven blocked shots, six hits and five shots on net from their defensemen last night. Better.

Sam Rinzel had what I call a “Dumb and Dumber Game” last night. It was rough early. His first shift was a disaster; a terrible defensive zone turnover and then takes a penalty. He took another penalty later at a terrible time when the Hawks were starting to gather some momentum. But then he makes a strong play in overtime and started the rush that ultimately won the game.

Rinzel finished the night with two assists. Blashill acknowledged the bad, but also liked the way Rinzel’s game progressed throughout the game.

“There were definitely moments early where maybe he wasn’t quite as good,” Blashill said postgame. “I thought he got better as the game went along. I thought in OT there, he wins a battle down in the corner, that’s the stuff he’s got to do. So I thought he had a good game. Overall, to be honest with you, I think he’s had real good progress over the last couple of weeks.”

Nothing too interesting to report from the press box guest list at the United Center last night. With the NHL’s GM meetings earlier this week, the list of visiting teams was predictably lighter. However, it appeared Buffalo’s entire front office was on the trip.

Take this as you will: Frank Seravalli made his regularly scheduled appearance on the pregame show last night and was back on the case, throwing around big Blackhawks trade speculation. In this edition, Frank says the Blackhawks are looking for something “significant” on the back end.

In a piece looking at some interesting stats early in the NHL, Dom Luszczyszyn put a spotlight on just how hard the Blackhawks’ schedule has been to start the season:

The average projected Net Rating of Chicago’s opponents so far this season: plus-20, the hardest schedule in the league. Feels kind of cruel to the Blackhawks to put them through that.

Utah’s run into some injury problems. The Mammoth placed winger Dylan Guenther on injured reserve and will be out two to four weeks with an upper-body injury. They also placed defenseman Nate Schmidt on injured reserve (retroactive to November 5) due to an upper-body injury.

Finally, before we get into the Friday night slate for Blackhawks prospects outside of the AHL, another few notes on the tremendous start to the season from Ryan Roobroeck.

Blackhawks Prospect Schedule

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